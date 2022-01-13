TRACKING SNOW
Friday will begin with a chance for fog in the morning hours. Then, expect a cloudy day high temperatures in the 40s.
Chances for precipitation will start to increase in the afternoon; more so in the evening. This moisture will have to fight through some initial dry air. Precipitation will start as rain and start to transition to snow from north to south. The transition to all snow should happen late Friday evening into very early Saturday morning. How quickly, or how slowly this transition happens will be a big factor in determining total snow accumulations.
Snow is expected to continue through much of Saturday morning and come to an end from north to south late morning through Saturday afternoon.
We have high confidence this storm will happen in central Missouri and that it will bring rain that will transition over to snow.
We have moderate confidence in the timing and amount because there is some lingering uncertainty about how far east this system will track and about how quickly the transition from rain to snow happen.
As always, we will need to watch how much dry air mixes into this system, but this would likely only be a problem at the onset of precipitation on Friday evening.
STORM MODE INDEX
The KOMU 8 First Alert Storm Mode Index is at a 3 on a 0 to 5 scale for this event, meaning that, “We expect issues. Hazardous travel is possible.”
ACCUMULATION POTENTIAL
Most of the region is expected to see 1-4" of snow accumulation. Lighter totals are expected across western and southwestern parts of the state and viewing area.
We do expect an area of high accumulation to set up for areas generally along and north of Highway 24. These areas could see 4-6" of snow with locally higher amounts near the Missouri/Iowa border.
The track of this storm could still shift a little, especially to the east. We'll be watching this and will keep you updated. Stay tuned!
Also note the snow will be a "wet" snow. This is generally good for making snowpeople and snowballs. Have some fun!
TRAVEL IMPACTS
Once precipitation begins we will start to see a few patchy slick spots developing. Despite the warm temperatures over the last few days, ground temperatures remain fairly cool. Watch for a few slick spots to develop in the afternoon and evening on Friday when you start seeing any frozen precipitation.
The transition to all snow will happen Friday night. Travel is likely to be at its worst Saturday morning with snow covered roadways. Additionally, snow will be falling and winds will be gusting up to 35 mph. Expect visibility to be reduced, if not poor.
Snow will come to an end midday and early afternoon, from north to south, and conditions should gradually improve as road crews get the opportunity to treat roadways.
Saturday afternoon is the perfect time to clean off vehicles, sidewalks and driveways! Temperatures will drop to the 10s overnight. This will freeze snow hard. It will be much easier to take care of earlier than waiting until later.
LOOKING AHEAD
Sunday will start on a cold note with morning temperatures in the 10s. Luckily, winds will have calmed overnight and wind chills shouldn't be too much worse than the actual temp. Highs will warm to near 30° for the afternoon with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover.
Early next week is likely to have temperatures closer to average for this time of the year on Monday, then jump back above average for Tuesday, before dropping back off for the middle and end of the week as a cold ejection of arctic air moves in. Chances for snow next week are null.