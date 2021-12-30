Mother nature has finally taken note of the calendar and we are expecting our first winter storm of the season this weekend.
Currently the systems which will create our winter storm are on the west coast. They'll make their way across the Rocky Mountains and Great Plains, gaining strength and moisture. The winter storm will arrive and last through New Year's Day.
FRIDAY
The last day of 2021 will begin with fog in the morning. By the afternoon, under mostly cloudy skies and winds eventually gusting up to 20-25 mph from the southwest, high temperatures will reach the upper 50s. Those headed south to Lake of the Ozarks may feel temps in the lower 60s.
Friday evening, New Year's Eve, looks dry, besides an onset of drizzle after midnight. A cold front will move through the region around midnight sending mild evening temps from the 40s to the lower 30s. The main event will likely arrive after 2-3 a.m.
NEW YEAR’S DAY WINTER STORM
A winter storm is expected on New Year's Day, likely lasting the entire day.
Precipitation will start out as cold rain before we see a transition to a wintry, icy mix and then light snowfall. Impacts to roads are expected and travel may become hazardous Saturday.
The critical question is the speed of the cold air. We know that the coldest air, so far, of the season is set to arrive Sunday. What we don’t know is how fast this cold air arrives on Saturday. Cold air at different levels in our atmosphere will determine our precipitation type which will help determine impacts and accumulations.
STORM TIMING
12 a.m.: No issues, though isolated pockets of drizzle are possible. Temperatures will begin to fall.
3 a.m.: Precipitation begins to set in with rain and freezing rain kicking off the event. Roads become slick.
6 a.m.: By this time we expect the entirety of central Missouri to be under precipitation. With areas from north to south seeing snow, sleet, freezing rain, rain.
Noon: Much of the area will have transitioned over to sleet or snow. As the afternoon continues on, snow will be the dominant precipitation type as temperatures continue to fall.
Evening: Snow will continue, weaken, and exit overnight.
ACCUMULATIONS
We are also monitoring the potential for power outages if there is enough ice to form and stick to power lines. Right now, the latest trends show more sleet than freezing rain which would lead to less ice aggregation on power lines, but more ice on road surfaces.
Up to 0.1" ice is possible, though isolated areas may experience up to 0.25". Those who receive closer to 0.25" will be the folks with the best chance for power outages. Widespread outages are not expected, but you should be prepared. The coldest temps of the season will arrive Sunday morning and those without power will be in danger.
A quarter-inch of sleet may accumulate in portions of central Missouri, namely Mexico, Columbia, Fulton, Versailles, California, Jefferson City.
We will also see measurable snowfall in central Missouri. The heaviest snowfall does appear to be in northern Missouri/southern Iowa where they will experience less sleet and ice. Remember that much of central Missouri will see the snow fall on top of any icing. Use extra caution on outdoor surfaces.
TRAVEL DETAILS
Travel on New Year's Day is NOT advised in central Missouri.
Remember that because this system is largely beginning as rain and freezing rain it will wash away most pretreatment on roadways. Always use caution on roads in winter weather and use common sense: keep it slow and leave plenty of room between vehicles. And always remember bridges freeze first.
Winds will also be breezy on Saturday afternoon while snow is falling, reducing visibility.
VERY COLD TEMPERATURES
Sunday will start with the coldest temperatures yet this season, in the single digits with wind chills below zero. Highs are only expected to warm to the upper 10s, near 20º in the afternoon.
Temperatures should return to a more seasonal level early next week, though it may be short-lived before another blast of colder air joins us to end the first week of the new year. Our next chance for snow is on Thursday.