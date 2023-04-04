The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 3 (0 to 5 scale) for Tuesday night as another round of thunderstorms is expected to arrive.
TUESDAY STORMS
The first round of thunderstorms managed to produce very large hail across parts of central Missouri this afternoon.
Look at this hail! This was taken at “3:45ish Sturgeon/Harrisburg Line (Riggs area).” I asked the viewer to compare to a baseball and it was pretty darn close! Thank you to Lori Westhoelter for sharing. @KOMUnews #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo @EmmyChirpichWX pic.twitter.com/34MtkyHRTO— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) April 4, 2023
The second round of storms is expected to develop Tuesday after 10PM as a cold front moves in from the west. These storms will be much more widespread and will be starting to weaken as they move east. However, they will still have the potential to be strong to severe with damaging winds as the primary threat. Large hail and a few spin up tornadoes will be possible during the night with this line. Make sure you have your weather alert "wake me up tools" that can wake up you up in the middle of the night if needed.
LOOKING AHEAD
In addition to overnight storms we can expect conditions to be very windy Tuesday night through Wednesday morning with winds gusting up to 50 MPH through the night. Winds will start to calm down on Wednesday with cooler air in place and highs in the middle 50s.
Temperatures will stay cool for Thursday, but a warming trend is expected to begin by the end of the week. The weather pattern is looking calmer towards the weekend and early next week