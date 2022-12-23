SNOW RECAP
Snow lagged behind the cold front by a few hours and dry air helped to keep snow totals on the lower end of the spectrum. Winds will continue to be strong causing this snow to blow around and visibility may be reduced at times. Winds will be gusting up to 30-40 mph through Friday with winds calming down a touch, gusts of 25 mph, for Saturday.
TRACKING THE COLD
Saturday will remain cold and breezy with morning wind chills ranging from -20° to -10°. By the afternoon, winds will begin to relax to 20-25mph and wind chills will finally rise to near zero as air temperatures reach the middle 10s.
Christmas Day will start cold, but an even bigger warm-up is expected with daytime temps reaching the middle 20s! AM wind chills will range from 0 to -10°, but afternoon wind chills will be back above zero for the afternoon.
LOOKING AHEAD
We have another snow chance to begin early next week. A clipper system will bring snow chances over northeast Missouri late Sunday night through Monday morning where around 0.5" to 1.0" of snow will be possible. There could be slick spots to begin early next week due to this.
First Alert! Temperatures are going to be on a warming trend next week as we close out 2022. We’ll be watching for some moisture chances around the end of the week and into New Years weekend, but that looks to be in the form of rain given current temperature trends.
Temperatures remain cold through the weekend, but slowly warm. Stay tuned for updates