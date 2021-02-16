The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 3 (on a 0-5 scale) through Wednesday (Feb. 17).
This is for another round of accumulating snow Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY SNOW (STORM MODE 3)
Central Missouri will once again be on the outskirts of another large low pressure system on Wednesday. Snow will likely start moving in around 2AM Wednesday morning from south to north. Becoming widespread before the morning rush.
We expect snow to weaken in the mid-late morning, however, snowfall isn't expected to completely exit until the evening. The bulk of accumulation will likely fall before Noon.
In total, 1-3" is expected over central Missouri on Wednesday, in a gradient from north to south with the lower amounts near Macon and the higher amounts near Lake Ozark and Osage Beach.
TRAVEL CONDITIONS
As of Tuesday evening the main highways are in good shape, but side and residential streets are rough. Those will continue to be rough as a little bit of melting has occurred thanks to today’s sunshine. This will freeze overnight and then we’ll add fresh snow on top of that, continuing to exacerbate road conditions.
We are giving you the red light through the morning and midday hours as the bulk of the snow falls. Highways will become snow covered and side roads will become snow-packed. In addition to the road conditions, visibility will be reduced.
Subtle improvements to main roads can be expected by the evening, but numerous issues can still be expected on secondary roads.
THE END OF THE WEEK
Thursday will be a much drier day with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 20s.
Cloud cover will break apart Thursday night and that will allow temperatures to drop to near 0° with wind chills ranging from -5 to -15°. After this passes our overnight temperatures will start trending much warmer.
Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 20s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Saturday will be a much warmer day with highs likely to be above freezing, but we will need to watch a passing system to our north that could bring a rain/snow mix for Sunday. Temperatures will be a key factor to watch. We will keep you updated!
Temperatures look to be average to above average heading into next week.