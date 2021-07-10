Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are still on track through the weekend. Storms could be strong to severe at times and rain could be heavy.
SATURDAY MORNING
The KOMU 8 First Alert Storm Mode Index will be at a 2 (0 to 5 scale) for Saturday morning, this there may be some issues and you'll want to stay updated. Download the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather app so you are never caught off guard.
Morning convection has weakened over central Missouri where the atmosphere is still under the influence of rain-cooled, stable air near the ground due to overnight storms. Any shower activity during the morning will largely be weak - mainly light to moderate showers. There will be some dry time during the late morning and early this afternoon too. Sunshine will be limited, but should help temps reach the upper 70s to lower 80 under very humid conditions.
SATURDAY AFTERNOON & EVENING
After 2pm we'll be watching for development from eastern Kansas/western Missouri which may tap into the heat of the day's energy and push a line of storms south and southeast through central and southern Missouri. This line may become strong to severe, mainly for areas along and south of I-70.
Those at the Lake of the Ozarks this weekend need to be "weather aware" for this potential Saturday afternoon and evening.
The primary concern on Saturday will be localized flooding in areas that get multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms that produce heavy rainfall. Some dry time is possible through the day, but rain will be widespread and frequent.
The First Alert Storm Mode Index will move to a 2 (0 to 5 scale) through Saturday night as the potential for strong storms holds on, but diminishes slightly. The main concern will remain to be flooding.
SUNDAY RAIN & TOTALS
Rain is expected to continue into Sunday, circling around a low pressure center overhead. Rain may be moderate in the morning hours, but should weaken into the midday and afternoon.
A cold front will finally push through and dry time should start to mix in. Highs will be well below average for this time of year, only reaching the upper 70s.
From now through Sunday we expect widespread 1-2" of rainfall, but locally higher amount will be possible north of I-70 where Saturday morning may bring heavy prolonged rainfall, up to 4" is possible. A flash flood watch is in effect for all of eastern Missouri until Sunday morning.
LOOKING AHEAD
We will start next week with below average temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s to middle 80s. We will be watching some energy that could bring isolated chances of rain into the forecast.
A warm front should bring warmer and more seasonal air for the middle of the week.