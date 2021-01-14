The Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather Team has placed the Storm Mode Index at a 3 (0 to 5 scale) for Friday. This means that we expect issues and hazardous travel is possible.
SNOW TIMING
Snow will begin from north to south through early Friday morning. Areas along and north of Highway 24 can expect snow to begin falling between 3AM-6AM. Columbia, Jefferson City, Fulton, Mexico, and other areas north of Highway 50 will see snow start between 5AM-8AM. Areas south of Highway 50 will see snow start between 8AM-11AM
Snow will start fairly light and will remain light through the morning, but snow will pick up in intensity through the afternoon. Temperatures will be around or even slightly above freezing, meaning flakes will likely be fairly large and roads will be slushy. Snow will start to become lighter through the evening, but flurries could last into Saturday morning.
EXPECTED SNOWFALL
Snowfall totals are expected to range from 0.5-2" for areas along and south of Highway 50. Areas closer to Highway 50 with have the best potential to be at the higher end of that range. 1-3" of snow can be expected for areas north of Highway 50.
BLOWING SNOW
Winds are expected to be out of the northwest through the day sustained at 15-25MPH with gusts up to 40MPH. This will create the potential for blowing snow and that will reduce visibility. The good news, with temperatures around freezing this will be a wet snow, which the wind will struggle to move once it is on the ground
TRAVEL CONDITIONS
Travel conditions will likely be okay in the morning due to warmer ground temperatures and snowfall remaining light, but caution is always advised once wintry precipitation begins.
Travel conditions will deteriorate through the afternoon as snowfall picks up in intensity and visibility is reduced. Snow will begin to wind down in the evening, becoming only flurries. Minor improvements are expected on the roadways, but slick spots will likely continue
LOOKING AHEAD
Saturday could feature a few lingering flurries in the morning with cloudy skies in the afternoon and highs in the lower 30s. Sunday will feature slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the middle to upper 30s and mostly cloudy skies.
We will need to watch a few pushes of energy that could bring a few flurries on Sunday afternoon and evening, but accumulation is not expected at this time
Temperatures will hover around average for the early part of next week with precipitation chances on Tuesday and Thursday, but at this point both of those chances look to produce rain.