The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 3 (on a 0-5 scale) until Wednesday morning (Feb. 17).
This is for both dangerously cold temperatures on Tuesday morning followed by more accumulating snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
MONDAY NIGHT (Storm Mode 3)
Snow will continue through the evening hours, but will slowly start to exit before midnight. Additional accumulation will be less than 1” for most of the region with 1-2” possible closer to St Louis.
Travel will continue to be difficult through the evening hours. Expect snow-covered roads and reduced visibility. Roads will remain slick even when the snow stops as bitter cold temperatures continue across the region. Blowing snow may continue to reduce visibility after snow stop falling. You should expect slick spots to continue into Tuesday.
TUESDAY COLD + SUNSHINE
Yes! We should see the sun and blue sky on Tuesday, mixed with passing clouds.
Storm Mode 3 continues as morning temperatures will potentially be the coldest we've seen throughout this winter extravaganza, with lows between 5 and 10 degrees below zero, and wind chills back to 20 to 30 degrees below zero. The record low of -7° set back in 1958 will be in Jeopardy.
A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day will help temperatures warm into the 10s Tuesday afternoon. Calming winds should also limit a wind chill factor during the daytime.
Will snow melt? Actually, yeah it's possible. Even when temperatures are this cold, the sun alone can melt snow; and road treatment like salt and brine can become more efficient in these cold temps due to the sunshine helping to activate its ability.
Any snow-melting will cease as soon as the sun goes down and then snow that was once light and puffy will become hard. Watch for slick conditions and black ice.
HEALTH SAFETY CHECK
Frostbite can occur within 30 minutes on exposed skin when wind chills get near -20º or lower.
Hypothermia sets in when your body temperature gets below 95ºF. If you have been exposed to cold air for a period of time and you have these symptoms, dial 911.
WEDNESDAY SNOW (STORM MODE 3)
Central Missouri will once again be on the outskirts of another large low pressure system on Wednesday. In fact, snow will likely start moving in between 10pm and 3am Tuesday night and continue through Wednesday morning.
We expect snow the weaken in the mid-late morning, however, there is a chance snowfall doesn't completely exit until the evening. Still, the bulk of accumulation will likely fall before Noon.
In total, 1-3" is expected over central Missouri on Wednesday, in a gradient from north to south with the lower amounts near Macon and the higher amounts near Lake Ozark and Osage Beach.
WARMER WEATHER AHEAD
If you're ready for warmer weather, there is good news. We should be back above freezing starting Saturday - which we haven't felt since February 5th. Typical weather for late-February is expected to return next week.