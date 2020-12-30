The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a significant winter weather event that will create hazardous travel Thursday night and Friday.
THURSDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON: STORM MODE 4
Here's a refresher on what our winter storm mode scale looks like (see image).
We are in a Storm Mode 4 because we expect portions of mid-Missouri to experience a significant winter storm producing ice accumulations of a quarter inch or higher.
We expect hazardous travel in central Missouri.
This event will take place over a holiday that is typically filled with travel for the New Year's Eve festivities. We are suggesting you do not travel while this event takes place to insure your safety and others.
ICE EVENT DETAILS
This storm system will move in from the south on Thursday evening and overnight.
TIMING TO START:
- The Lake of the Ozarks should get the mix or freezing rain between 8pm and 10pm.
- Jefferson City and HWY 50 corridor by 10pm to midnight.
- Columbia and I-70 corridor between 11pm and 1am.
- Moberly and HWY 24 corridor between midnight and 2am.
- Macon and HWY 36 after 1am.
- Please note this timing can change, please stay tuned and if you assume it arrives earlier you'll be better off just in case.
At the start, we expect a brief period of wintry mix, snow and sleet, which will pretty quickly change to freezing rain.
Freezing rain will then continue for the majority of the night. Remember, it only take a few degrees difference to change to regular rain, but at this time we expect temperatures to hold close enough to freezing at the surface that we get freezing rain throughout the night, accumulating ice on all surfaces.
As Friday morning continues we expect freezing rain to continue, potentially up to the Noon hour for areas mainly north of I-70. Temperatures will likely warm just enough that we transition to rain for much of the area for the afternoon, and some areas south of I-70 may see dry time Friday afternoon.
However, while some areas transition to rain Friday afternoon, some areas will also get colder air and transition to snow. The best area for snowfall is in NW Missouri, including Macon, Chariton, Saline counties in mid-Missouri.
That means midday Friday we could be dealing with rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow all within central Missouri.
Finally by Friday evening any precipitation should be moving out.
ACCUMULATION
NOTE: If this system shifts any further east we will see an easterly shift to the ice accumulation totals by a county or two and a shift to higher snow on the backend, too. Stay tuned!
For ice we expect all areas to see at least 0.10". Some areas, mainly north and west of Columbia, are expected to see around 0.25" of ice or more. Yes, that's a quarter-inch of ice.
Winds will also be gusting 25 to 30 mph. That, plus the weight of the ice, may cause power line issues.
Snow accumulations on Friday midday and afternoon for NW central MO are expected to be around 1", though the closer you get to Columbia and Jefferson City those totals will fall to a dusting or less.
Ice is the main issue to watch with this system.
SATURDAY SNOW CHANCE
The chances for snow on Saturday are going down, as the weak wave we are tracking appears the be fizzling. The chance still isn't zero.
The rest of the eight day forecast is looking much warmer with more sunshine.
