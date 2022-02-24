A few flurries and remain possible through the night, but most of the precipitation is done for central Missouri.
4:30PM Thursday: Road conditions have improved quite a bit over the last few hours. Side roads, neighborhoods, and anything untreated could still have slick spots. Additionally, patchy black ice is possible Friday morning. Use caution, but travel is in okay shape. #MidMoWx pic.twitter.com/chzV25qaxu— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) February 24, 2022
Thursday's precipitation largely started as freezing drizzle that transitioned to sleet during the morning hours. Approximately 0.3" of sleet fell in Columbia causing slick roadways during the morning hours. Precipitation slowed down through the afternoon allowing for improving road conditions.
TRAVEL CONCERNS
Travel is in good shape on many of the main roadways. Patchy freezing drizzle will continue to create slick spots, especially on untreated surfaces. Use caution if you are traveling by slowing down and giving yourself plenty of space for breaking.
Slick spots will remain possible into Friday morning, but improvements are expected through the day with highs near freezing.
FRIDAY FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the 10s, but wind chill will be a factor as we feel like the single digits during the morning hours.
Highs will warm to the lower 30s with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover through the day. A lot of melting is expected through the day.
LOOKING AHEAD
A drier and quieter pattern will kick in for a few days. Temperatures will begin a warming trend with highs in the lower 40s on Saturday and in the lower 50s on Sunday.
As of now, next week is looking dry with temperatures average to above average.