The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 3 (on a 0-5 scale) until Tuesday morning (Feb. 16).
This is for both accumulating snow and dangerously cold temperatures.
We are tracking another wave of snow on Monday, plus very cold temperatures, and then more snow potential in the middle of the week.
NEXT WAVE: MONDAY MIDDAY (Storm Mode 3)
This first wave of snow has already ended with around 1-2" in total accumulation since Sunday evening. Snow drifts of 4-6" have also been measured and may also create an "indeterminable road surface". Even during our dry time, travel conditions will remain "not-ideal" through most of Monday.
The second wave of snow will arrive mid-late morning on Monday. Snow will continue through the afternoon and much of the evening. This will be a somewhat powdery snow and will easily blow in the northerly wind, which will be sustained 10-15 mph and gusting up to 25 mph. More snow drifts are expected because of this.
Accumulation will once again begin immediately and temperatures will be too cold for road treatment other than scraping. Visibility will also be reduced.
In total, from both waves of snow, we expect much of central Missouri to see 2-5" of accumulation, with more for the southeastern part of the KOMU 8 viewing area and less for the northern part. St. Louis will see even more due to more moisture availability and more lift in the atmosphere.
Wind chills will remain between 10 to 20 degrees below zero throughout the day.
HEALTH SAFETY CHECK
Hypothermia sets in when your body temperature gets below 95ºF. If you have been exposed to cold air for a period of time and you have these symptoms, dial 911.
Frostbite can occur within 30 minutes on exposed skin when wind chills get near -20º or below.
TUESDAY SUNSHINE
Yes! We're talking sunshine and a "warming" trend.
Morning temperatures will potentially be the coldest we've seen throughout this winter extravaganza, with lows between 5 and 10 degrees below zero, and wind chills back to 20 to 30 below zero.
A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day will help temperatures warm into the 10s Tuesday afternoon. Calming winds should also limit a wind chill factor during the daytime.
WEDNESDAY SNOW
Wednesday has a chance for accumulating snow as another system moves through the southern United States. We will have high pressure (stable atmosphere) to our northwest and that could hold the bulk of snow accumulation into southern Missouri. It is too early to know for sure. At this time I expect at least a dusting to 2" in central Missouri on Wednesday. Stay tuned.
A WARMING TREND... KIND OF
If you're ready for warmer weather, there is good news. We should be back above freezing starting Saturday - which we haven't felt since February 5th. Seasonal temperatures may return as early as next week with high temps reaching the 40s once again.