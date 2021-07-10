Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are still on track through the weekend. Storms could be strong to severe at times and rain could be heavy.
SATURDAY MORNING
The KOMU 8 First Alert Storm Mode Index will be at a 2 (0 to 5 scale) for Saturday morning, this there may be some issues and you'll want to stay updated. Download the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather app so you are never caught off guard.
An early morning round of storms is moving in from NE MO.
We'll be watching for strong winds with this line of storms, though the severe potential has dwindled. Flooding will also be a risk for central Missouri, especially areas that did see heavy rain on Friday evening.
By mid-morning, after 8am, another chunk of storms may hold together to move through areas south of I-70. If areas south of I-70 don't get much rain from the system a few hours earlier, strong winds are possible. At this point, much of the area may have already seen rain from a few hours earlier, limiting any further development. We'll be watching how these evolve.
So, to recap, the morning hours have main risks of strong winds and flash flooding.
SATURDAY AFTERNOON & EVENING
After 2pm we'll be watching for development from northwestern Missouri which may tap into the heat of the day's energy and push a line of storms south and southeast through central Missouri. This line may become strong to severe, mainly for areas along and south of I-70.
Those at the Lake of the Ozarks this weekend need to be "weather aware" for this potential Saturday afternoon and evening.
The primary concern on Saturday will be localized flooding in areas that get multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms that produce heavy rainfall. Some dry time is possible through the day, but rain will be widespread and frequent.
The First Alert Storm Mode Index will move to a 2 (0 to 5 scale) through Saturday night as the potential for strong storms holds on, but diminishes slightly. The main concern will remain to be flooding.
SUNDAY RAIN & TOTALS
Rain is expected to continue into Sunday, circling around a low pressure center overhead. Rain may be moderate in the morning hours, but should weaken into the midday and afternoon.
A cold front will finally push through and dry time should start to mix in. Highs will be well below average for this time of year, only reaching the upper 70s.
From now through Sunday we expect widespread 1-2" of rainfall, but locally higher amount will be possible north of I-70 where Saturday morning may bring heavy prolonged rainfall, up to 4" is possible.
LOOKING AHEAD
We will start next week with below average temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s to middle 80s. We will be watching some energy that could bring isolated chances of rain into the forecast.
A warm front should bring warmer and more seasonal air for the middle of the week.