Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are still on track through the weekend. Storms could be strong to severe at times and rain could be heavy.
SATURDAY AFTERNOON & EVENING
Heading into late afternoon, we're watching for development from eastern Kansas/western Missouri which may tap into the heat of the day's energy and push a line of storms south and southeast through central and southern Missouri. This line may become strong to severe, mainly for areas along and south of I-70. The main threat with these storms is strongs winds; plus flooding potential.
Those at the Lake of the Ozarks this weekend need to be "weather aware" for this potential Saturday afternoon and evening.
The primary concern on Saturday will be localized flooding in areas that get multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms that produce heavy rainfall. Widespread flash flooding is not expect, as it will be localized where storms become heaviest.
The First Alert Storm Mode Index will move to a 2 (0 to 5 scale) through Saturday night as the potential for strong storms holds on, but diminishes slightly. The main concern will remain to be flooding.
SUNDAY RAIN
Rain is expected to continue into Sunday, circling around a low pressure center overhead. Rain may be moderate in the morning hours, but should weaken into the midday and afternoon.
A cold front will finally push through and dry time should start to mix in. Highs will be well below average for this time of year, only reaching the upper 70s.
LOOKING AHEAD
We will start next week with below average temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s to middle 80s.
A warm front should bring warmer and more seasonal air for the middle of the week. Then, a stationary system may bring multiple days of rainfall to end the week and make for a soggy weekend. Stay tuned.