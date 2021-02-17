The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 3 (on a 0-5 scale) through Wednesday (Feb. 17).
This is for another round of accumulating snow Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY SNOW (STORM MODE 3)
Central Missouri will once again be on the outskirts of another large low pressure system on Wednesday. Snow will begin early Wednesday morning from south to north, becoming widespread before the morning rush.
We expect snow to weaken in the mid-late morning, however, snowfall isn't expected to completely exit until the evening. The bulk of accumulation will likely fall before Noon.
In total, 1-2" is expected over central Missouri on Wednesday, heaviest from south to north. Lower snow amounts near Macon and the higher amounts near Lake Ozark and Osage Beach.
TRAVEL CONDITIONS
Road conditions have improved a lot thanks to sunny, warmer conditions Tuesday. Main highways are nearly completely cleared with the exception of exit ramps and j-turns. That's unfortunate because another inch of snow will lead to slick travel conditions on all central Missouri roads. Morning travel conditions will be the worst, but should improve this afternoon as snow will exit around noon. While still slick and icy, the evening commutes are expected to be improved from earlier in the day. Residential and rural roads will likely still be snow covered.
THE END OF THE WEEK
Thursday will be a much drier day with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 20s.
Cloud cover will break apart Thursday night and that will allow temperatures to drop to near 0° with wind chills ranging from -5 to -15°. After this passes our overnight temperatures will start trending much warmer.
Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 20s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Saturday will be a much warmer day with highs likely to be above freezing, but we will need to watch a passing system to our north that could bring a rain/snow mix for Sunday. Temperatures will be a key factor to watch. We will keep you updated!
Temperatures look to be average to above average heading into next week.