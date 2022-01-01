Happy New Year!
Saturday's storm covered roads with ice and/or snow mainly along and north of I-70. Areas to the south held warmer temps and didn't get as slick. However, vehicles, trees, and other elevated surfaces may have still received ice accumulations.
Dry air then infiltrated the system in the afternoon and this cut off much of the anticipated accumulation. Freezing drizzle was still seen in areas and will continue overnight.
OVERNIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING
While some areas didn't receive much ice accumulation on roads, that may change in the night.
Temperatures will plummet into the single digits tonight. As that happens any surface that is wet will freeze-over, creating black ice. Therefore, use extreme caution! Just because something looks like it is just wet, it may now be ice.
Moisture will try to break through the dry air overnight and give a dusting to an inch of snow. Along with winds gusting up to 25 mph this may reduce visibility.
VERY COLD TEMPERATURES
Sunday will start with the coldest temperatures yet this season, in the single digits with wind chills below zero. Highs are only expected to warm to the upper 10s in the afternoon, with wind chills only warming into the single digits for most.
A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for western Missouri for those wind chills down to -15 degrees overnight into Sunday morning. Frost bite can form within 30 minutes in those conditions. Bundle up and cover exposed skin.
Temperatures should return to a more seasonal level early next week, though it may be short-lived before another blast of colder air joins us to end the first week of the new year. Our next chance for snow is on Thursday, though it is not a great chance.