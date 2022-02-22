Cold air filtered into the region through Tuesday and this cold air is going to remain in place through the rest of the work week. As moisture returns on Wednesday and Thursday wintry weather is expected once again.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 3 (0 to 5 scale) for this storm, meaning that we expect issues and hazardous travel is possible.
WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Wednesday will start on a cold note with temperatures in the lower to middle 10s and wind chills near 0. Cloud cover will quickly increase through the day as highs warm to the middle 20s with wind chills in the 10s.
ROUND 1: WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
The first round of snow is expected to move in for the afternoon hours on Wednesday and it will mainly be for areas along and south of I-70.
This precipitation is expected to be in the form of snow for the KOMU 8 viewing area, but it will be possible for a little sleet to mix in for areas south of Highway 50.
The moderate snow showers will become much lighter into the evening. Light snow showers and patchy sleet are possible through the night with a good amount of dry time.
ROUND 2: THURSDAY
The second round of the winter weather arrives on Thursday morning and is set to last through most of the day. This round of precipitation is expected to contain snow and sleet in the morning.
Sleet is anticipated due to warm air in the mid levels of our atmosphere, as this warmer air cools in the afternoon we will see a transition to all snowfall.
Dry air will start to mix in through the afternoon, allowing for lighter snowfall. Snow will come to an end late Thursday night.
ACCUMULATION POTENTIAL
Accumulations are generally expected to be lower than what we saw with the last couple of storms.
Locations across our north and western counties will see anywhere from a trace to 2” of snow accumulation. A band of slightly higher totals, 2-4”, is possible in an area ranging from the lake of the Ozarks to Jefferson City and Columbia to Mexico and Montgomery City.
Sleet up to 0.25” will be possible for areas along and south of the I-70 corridor. Higher amounts of 0.50” will be possible along and south of Hwy 50.
Changes are still possible with this forecast. We will need to watch those temperatures aloft that allow for the formation of sleet. If we get more sleet out of this storm we will get less snowfall. If we get less sleet of this storm we will get more snowfall.
Additionally, there is a lot of dry air that will try to mix in with this system, allowing for periods of dry time.
Due to the uncertainty with dry air and amount of mixed precipitation our confidence for this storm remains at “moderate.”
TRAVEL CONCERNS
Snow will begin to accumulate once it starts falling, so moderate impacts can be expected on Wednesday afternoon for areas mainly along and south of I-70. North of I-70, things should remain in good shape as precipitation stays south.
If road crews are able to get out and treat roadways we could see some improvements on Wednesday night, but caution will still be needed.
Once the second round of precipitation begins roads will quickly become sleet and snow covered. Visibility will be reduced at times, but should be better than what we’ve seen with the last couple of storms. If you have to travel, take it slow and give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to be.
Snow ends late Thursday night, but travel could remain tricky for Friday especially in the morning.
LOOKING AHEAD
A drier pattern is set to begin on Friday as temperatures begin a slow warming trend through the weekend.