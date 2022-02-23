Cold air filtered into the region through Tuesday will remain in place through the rest of the week. As moisture returns to the region Wednesday and Thursday, more wintry weather is expected once again.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 3 (0 to 5 scale) for this storm, meaning that we expect issues and hazardous travel is possible.
WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Wednesday will start very cold with temperatures in the lower 10s and wind chills near zero. While there will be some morning sunshine, clouds will quickly increase through the day as highs warm to the middle 20s with wind chills in the 10s.
ROUND 1: WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
The first round of snow is expected to move in for the afternoon hours on Wednesday and it will mainly be for areas along and south of I-70.
This precipitation is expected to be in the form of snow for the KOMU 8 viewing area, but it will be possible for a little sleet to mix in for areas south of Highway 50.
The moderate snow showers will become much lighter into the evening. Light snow showers and patchy sleet are possible through the night with a good amount of dry time.
Accumulations from this afternoon round of snow could total a quick 1-2" accumulation for locations south of I-70, especially nearby the Lake of the Ozarks and Rolla. Most will receive around 1" with some mixed in sleet.
ROUND 2: THURSDAY
The second and main round of winter weather arrives Thursday morning and is set to last through most of the day. This round of precipitation is expected to contain snow and sleet in the morning. The heaviest of this precipitation will be between 8am and 11am where the bulk of snow and sleet accumulations will be received.
Sleet is anticipated due to warm air, above freezing, in the mid levels of our atmosphere which melts snow into water droplets. As this warmer air cools in the afternoon we will see a transition to all snowfall.
Dry air will start to mix in through the afternoon, allowing for lighter snowfall. Snow will come to an end late Thursday night.
ACCUMULATION POTENTIAL
Accumulations are generally expected to be lower than what we saw with the last couple of storms.
Locations across our north and western counties will see anywhere from a trace to 2” of snow accumulation. A band of slightly higher totals, 2-4”, is possible in an area ranging from the lake of the Ozarks to Jefferson City and Columbia to Mexico and Montgomery City.
Sleet up to 0.25” will be possible for areas along and nearby the I-70 corridor. Higher amounts of 0.50” will be possible along and south of Hwy 50.
Changes are still possible with this forecast. We will need to watch those temperatures aloft that allow for the formation of sleet. If we get more sleet out of this storm we will get less snowfall. If we get less sleet of this storm we will get more snowfall.
Additionally, there is a lot of dry air to our north that will mix in with the system during Wednesday and Wednesday night, allowing for some dry time. We do not expect this to be an issue any longer for the system by Thursday morning.
The main uncertainty will be the mixture of sleet vs. snow - how much sleet? Our confidence is a lot higher for snow totals and timing now less than 24 hours out for this storm and is now at “moderately-high.”
TRAVEL CONCERNS
Snow will begin to accumulate once it starts falling, so moderate impacts can be expected on Wednesday afternoon for areas mainly along and south of I-70. North of I-70, things should remain in good shape as precipitation stays south.
Key Things: No rain with this system, so road crews can pre-treat highways. Also, no frigid temps during the precipitation, so treatments WILL be very effective.
Once the second round of precipitation begins roads will quickly become sleet and snow covered. Visibility will be reduced at times, but should be better than what we’ve seen with the last couple of storms. If you have to travel, take it slow and give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to be.
Snow ends late Thursday night, but travel could remain tricky for Friday especially in the morning.
LOOKING AHEAD
A drier pattern is set to begin on Friday as temperatures begin a slow warming trend through the weekend.