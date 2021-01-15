The Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather Team has placed the Storm Mode Index at a 3 (0 to 5 scale) for Friday. This means that we expect issues and hazardous travel is possible.
SNOW TIMING
Snow showers will continue into the evening with accumulations. Temperatures will be around freezing, meaning flakes will likely be fairly large and roads will be slushy. Snow will start to become lighter through the evening, but flurries could last into early Saturday morning.
EXPECTED SNOWFALL
Most areas will see 1 to 2" of snowfall accumulation. Locations from Columbia, Jefferson City and into northwestern Missouri could see up to 3" of snow. Locations south of HWY 50 will receive slightly less, around 1/2 to 1" with up to 2" locally due to banded snow showers during the afternoon.
For slightly more specific totals see the image below.
BLOWING SNOW
Winds are expected to be out of the northwest through the day sustained at 15-25MPH with gusts up to 35MPH. This will create the potential for blowing snow and that will reduce visibility. The good news, with temperatures around freezing this will be a wet snow, which the wind will struggle to move once it is on the ground.
TRAVEL CONDITIONS
Travel conditions will deteriorate through the midday hours as snowfall picks up in intensity and visibility is reduced. Snow will begin to wind down from north to south in the evening, becoming only flurries overnight. Minor improvements are expected on the roadways, but slick spots will likely continue.
Snow should be pretty wet and that will lead to slushy road conditions. Treatment from road crews should work well.
Overnight, as temps drop into the upper 20s, slushy and wet roads may ice over if they are not treated.
Give yourself extra time to drive slow and keep space between you and the next vehicle.
LOOKING AHEAD
Saturday will see cloudy skies with highs in the lower 30s. Sunday will feature slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the middle to upper 30s and mostly cloudy skies.
We will need to watch a few pushes of energy that could bring a few flurries on Sunday afternoon and evening, but accumulation is not expected at this time
Temperatures will hover around average for the early part of next week with precipitation chances on Tuesday and Thursday, but at this point both of those chances look to produce rain.