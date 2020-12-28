It took a while, but we've got ourselves a winter system, well, possibly two. Please check back for the latest First Alert Weather Story at the top of the KOMU 8 Weather page (komu.com/weather) and in the KOMU 8 Weather App.
TUESDAY: STORM MODE 3
Here's a refresher on what our winter storm mode scale looks like (see image).
We're in a three on our zero to five scale because if everything comes together just right, we do expect issues on roads. Will we hear reports of vehicles sliding off roads? Probably. Does that vehicle have to be yours? Absolutely not.
This is not a major system. It is a system we should all respect and use caution during, but it is not a big event. It's the first of the season however, and that fact alone creates issues as some folks tend to forget how much caution they should really use.
Slow down, ease onto the breaks, give space between the vehicle in front of you, etc.
TUESDAY'S MESSY OUTLOOK
We expect temperatures to cool into the 20s by morning. Then, moisture arrives from the west after 8am (meteorologist Tim Schmidt will track this through the morning so be sure to check in with him on KOMU 8 News Today from 4:30-7am and then throughout the morning - also on the KOMU 8 Weather App).
Therefore, this moisture will likely start off as snow, with some sleet mixing in. Total accumulations around an inch will be possible through the morning.
As we head into midday and afternoon, temperatures should climb closer to freezing and snow and sleet will change to freezing rain. This may create a light glaze of just a few hundredths of an inch. Not a huge issue, but enough to use caution.
By the end of the afternoon moisture will have lifted north, besides spotty drizzle, and temperatures will warm into the upper 30s and 40s. This will melt most everything that may have accumulated earlier. Due to these warmer temps, the next round of precipitation will be all rain.
WEDNESDAY'S OUTLOOK
You can expect a rainy early morning. Widespread showers with temps in the 40s through at least mid-morning are expected.
By midday and the afternoon, this system will be pushing south already and most of central Missouri will get quite a bit of dry time through the afternoon onward.
Temperatures will fall below zero just at the end of the rain and may produce some light snow or flurries. However, moisture will be moving pretty quickly and at this time I do not expect much snow to fall as the system exits south.
Total rain accumulations mainly between 0.5" and 1" are expected.
THURSDAY
Much of Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 30s for New Year's Eve afternoon. It should be dry, too.
A system from the south will start moving in by late evening. In fact, as the Ball drops at midnight we may have a wintry mix coming down.
FRIDAY'S STORM POTENTIAL
A storm from the south will likely give us precipitation on Friday morning, if not the afternoon also.
This system is still "up in the air" so-to-speak. There are two main tracks coming into view, and both have different outcomes for Missouri.
This system may come up and move straight through central Missouri on Friday. If that happens we'll actually be on the warmer part of the system and we'll get more rain than snow.
The other primary option is for this system to track further east. Should this occur, we'll be on the colder side and therefore get more accumulating snow than rain.
It is simply too early to tell which will occur. Please stay tuned.