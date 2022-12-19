The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode ahead of a winter storm that will bring snow, strong winds, and dangerous cold air to the region starting on Thursday. Snow will come to an end Thursday night, but the wind and very cold air will continue into Friday and Saturday.
QUIET TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Temperatures will start in the upper 20s and warm to the middle 30s under mostly cloudy skies. No precipitation is expected during the day.
Wednesday will also be very quiet with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the middle 30s. A few flurries are possible overnight before snow arrives on Thursday.
TRACKING THE SNOW
A few flurries are possible late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, but the bulk of the snowfall won’t start until the late morning hours on Thursday. This snow will then continue into the afternoon and evening before coming to an end early Thursday night.
Snow may be moderate to heavy at times on Thursday, but accumulations are expected to be fairly light. There is still a fair amount of uncertainty in regards to the exact amounts of snow that will fall, but the most likely scenario is that 2-4” of snow will fall. If this system slows down, we could see these totals adjust upward. If this system speeds up, we could see this range adjust downward. Stay tuned as we continue to fine tune and adjust this forecast.
Regardless, travel impacts are expected to be relatively similar for the low end amount of snowfall and the high end amount of snowfall.
TRACKING THE WIND AND THE COLD
Temperatures will start near 30° on Thursday, but will fall through the day as a very strong arctic cold front arrives. Temperatures will fall into the 10s for Thursday afternoon and continue to fall overnight. As the cold front passes wind speeds will increase and we will be seeing wind gusts between 35-45 mph. At times we could see gusts as high as 50 mph. This will cause wind chills to fall well below 0 Thursday afternoon and stay that way until Sunday.
Winds will remain strong through the day Friday, but will slowly start to weaken through Saturday, though gusts up to 30 mph will remain possible. This wind could cause snow that is already on the ground to blow and reduce visibility.
Friday morning temperatures are expected to fall below 0° with wind chills between -20° and -30°. Highs will only warm to the single digits between 0-5° with wind chills remaining between -15° and -30° through the day.
Saturday morning will feature temperatures slightly below 0 with wind chills ranging from -10 to -25°. Some sunshine is possible through the day with highs warming to the lower 10s. Wind chills on Saturday afternoon are expected to remain below 0.
Sunday morning temperatures will be near 0° with wind chills ranging from -5° to -15°. Temperatures are expected to warm to near 20° in the afternoon with wind chills in the single digits (above zero).
During the height of the cold, when wind chills are in the -15° to -30° range, it is important to know that frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes to skin that is exposed to the wind and dangerous cold. Pets are also susceptible to the bitter cold temperatures. Bring them inside. While we deal with this prolonged stretch of cold, it is important to know the signs of hypothermia.
EVENT CONFIDENCE
There is a lot to watch with this storm. We have moderate confidence in the timing of this system and high confidence that we will see strong winds and the dangerous cold air. Snowfall totals are still uncertain, but largely don’t matter as impacts will be similar from the low end possibility to the high end possibility.
Travel will be difficult on Thursday due to falling snow. Those issues will continue into Friday as blowing snow continues and reduces visibility.
Temperatures will slowly start to rebound as we head into early next week