The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 3 (on a 0-5 scale) until Tuesday morning (Feb. 16).
This is for both accumulating snow and dangerously cold temperatures.
MONDAY SNOW EXITS (Storm Mode 3)
Snow will continue through the evening hours, but will slowly start to exit between 7-9PM with lingering flurries possible until midnight. Additional accumulation will be less than 1” for most of the region with 1-2” possible closer to St Louis.
Travel will continue to be difficult through the evening hours! Expect snow covered roads and reduced visibility. Roads will remain slick even when the snow stops as bitter cold temperatures continue across the region. You should expect slick spots to continue into Tuesday.
HEALTH SAFETY CHECK
Hypothermia sets in when your body temperature gets below 95ºF. If you have been exposed to cold air for a period of time and you have these symptoms, dial 911.
Frostbite can occur within 30 minutes on exposed skin when wind chills get near -20º or below.
TUESDAY SUNSHINE
Yes! We're talking sunshine and a "warming" trend.
Morning temperatures will potentially be the coldest we've seen throughout this winter extravaganza, with lows between 5 and 10 degrees below zero, and wind chills back to 20 to 30 below zero. The record low of -7° set back in 1958 will be in Jeopardy
A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day will help temperatures warm into the 10s Tuesday afternoon. Calming winds should also limit a wind chill factor during the daytime.
WEDNESDAY SNOW
Wednesday has a chance for accumulating snow as another system moves through the southern United States. We will have high pressure (stable atmosphere) to our northwest and that could hold the bulk of snow accumulation into southern Missouri. It is too early to know for sure. At this time I expect at least a dusting to 2" in central Missouri on Wednesday. Stay tuned.
A WARMING TREND... KIND OF
If you're ready for warmer weather, there is good news. We should be back above freezing starting Saturday - which we haven't felt since February 5th. Seasonal temperatures may return as early as next week with high temps reaching the 40s once again.