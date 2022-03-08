Cloud cover from the beginning of the week will break apart overnight, leading to a mostly sunny Wednesday. We expect late-week snow to cause issues.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Mostly sunny skies are expected with additional cloud cover returning in the late afternoon and evening hours. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s with a range of afternoon temperatures.
Highs will reach the lower 40s near highway 24, but as you head south you’ll find middle to upper 40s along the I-70 corridor and highs near 50 south of Highway 50.
This range of temperatures is due to a passing cold front that will eventually stall over the state, bringing snow chances for Thursday and Friday.
TRACKING LATE-WEEK SNOW
Snow returns to the forecast on Thursday and will mainly focus on areas along and north of I-70, but snow showers are possible at times for areas farther south.
This initial snowfall during the day will be light. As we head overnight into Friday morning, snow will likely intensify and lead to banding of heavier snowfall rates. The bulk of snow will likely fall in these overnight hours.
Overall, expect daytime snow on Thursday generally along and north of I-70. This shifts south Thursday night and Friday morning.
Most of central Missouri should see 1-4" of snowfall accumulation. Areas closer to KC and NW MO will see more and the further south you go will see less. This is because snow will fall longer in the NW, starting Thursday, and that will lead to more snow accumulation.
Stay tuned for adjustments to this forecast.
Skies will clear Friday night and temperatures will plummet.
WATCHING UNCERTAINTY
We have high confidence that this event happens, and that the primary precipitation type will be snow, but there is still some uncertainty in regard to the timing of this system. We will be watching when precipitation begins and how far south it falls on Thursday. As always, we will need to watch for some dry air to mix into this system. Any dry air and timing shifts could cause the snowfall totals to fluctuate slightly.
STORM MODE
We are in Storm Mode 3 on the 0 to 5 scale because we expect issues from snowfall and hazardous travel is possible.
The morning commute will see issues with snow falling on Thursday morning for areas along and north of I-70 and on Friday morning mainly along and south of I-70.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures on Saturday morning will be cold with lows in the lower 10s and wind chills will be near or below zero.
Just as quickly as temps will go down, they will rebound. Temperatures on Sunday will reach the middle to upper 50s and eventually into the 60s and 70s next week.