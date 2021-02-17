The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 3 (on a 0-5 scale) through Wednesday (Feb. 17).
This is for another round of accumulating snow Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY SNOW (STORM MODE 3)
Passing snow showers will continue through the afternoon, and slowly start to come to an end for the evening. We will see some dry time, and even a few peeks of sunshine are possible this afternoon. Snowfall totals, including what has already fallen and what will fall before the snow ends will range from 1-3"
TRAVEL CONDITIONS
Slick and snow covered roadways will continue for this afternoon, and while snow falls visibility will be reduced. Expect plenty of slick spots for the evening commute, especially on secondary and residential streets.
Thursday morning roadways will likely feature challenging spots in a lot of the locations that we've seen this week. Improvements will be made as precipitation chances stay out of the forecast until Sunday.
THE END OF THE WEEK
Thursday will be a much drier day with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 20s.
Cloud cover will break apart Thursday night and that will allow temperatures to drop to near 0° with wind chills ranging from -5 to -15°. After this passes our overnight temperatures will start trending much warmer.
Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 20s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Saturday will be a much warmer day with highs likely to be above freezing, but we will need to watch a passing system to our north that could bring a rain/snow mix for Sunday. Temperatures will be a key factor to watch. We will keep you updated!
Temperatures look to be average to above average heading into next week.