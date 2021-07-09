Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are still on track through the weekend. Storms could be strong to severe at times and rain could be heavy.
FRIDAY NIGHT OUTLOOK
2:40PM Friday: Watching two areas this afternoon for storm development. This first is over the next few hours near the warm front. These storms will be isolated More widespread storms develop in Iowa and likely push south later tonight. Stay tuned! #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/AdLOIt7zch— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) July 9, 2021
We will be watching two areas for thunderstorms to develop this evening. The first area will be along the warm front where isolated storms are possible this evening. The other area will be storms in Iowa that will drift south through the night.
The first round of isolated storms along the warm front will have the potential for large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Much of the region will not see this round of storms.
The second round of storms from Iowa will drift south while you are sleeping. These storms are expected to be a bit more widespread with strong winds and heavy rainfall. An isolated tornado will also be possible.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Storm Mode Index will be at a 3 (0 to 5 scale) for Friday night to Saturday morning, this means we expect issues and damage is possible. Download the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather app so you are never caught off guard.
The main threat area for storms on Friday evening is along and east of HWY 63.
After the isolated storms pass in the evening, we will need to monitor how much storm energy the environment can hold onto overnight. Normally the threat would start to diminish, but a warm front could help keep storm energy high and allow for continued strong to severe storms as the second round moves in.
Regardless, showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through the night into Saturday morning.
SATURDAY STORMS & HEAVY RAIN
The next round of storms we'll be monitoring will develop Friday evening in Nebraska. These storms are expected to arrive early Saturday morning in central Missouri. This round may be strong to severe also. We'll be once again mainly concerned with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out. There is a better chance this system is weaker than the first, however as we mentioned above, there is still a chance worth watching given this atmospheric setup.
As a SLOW moving cold front drifts through the region Saturday afternoon and night we'll be watching more storms and heavy rain.
Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected through the day and there will be an ample supply of atmospheric moisture for storms to tap into, meaning heavy rain is possible.
Additionally, we will watch for a few strong to severe storms, especially for areas south of I-70 in the afternoon. Those at the Lake of the Ozarks this weekend need to be "weather aware" this weekend.
The primary concern on Saturday will be localized flooding in areas that get multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms that produce heavy rainfall. Some dry time is possible through the day, but rain will be widespread and frequent.
The First Alert Storm Mode Index will remain at a 3 (0 to 5 scale) through Saturday night as the potential for strong storms continue. The main concern will remain flooding.
SUNDAY RAIN & TOTALS
Rain is expected to continue into Sunday, but it should be lighter. The cold front will finally be pushing to the south and more dry time should start to mix in. Highs will be well below average for this time of year, only reaching the upper 70s.
Widespread rainfall totals of 1-3” are expected from Friday through Sunday evening. Locally higher amounts are possible in locations that get multiple rounds of heavy rain. Uncertainty remains around where the heaviest rain will set up and details will become more clear over the next several days. Stay tuned!
LOOKING AHEAD
We will start next week with below average temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s to middle 80s. We will be watching some energy that could bring isolated chances of rain into the forecast.
A warm front should bring warmer and more seasonal air for the middle of the week.