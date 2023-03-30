The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 3 on Friday during the afternoon hours. The main concern will be strong winds, which will happen regardless of thunderstorm development. The hail and tornado threat are lower, but not zero.
FRIDAY THUNDERSTORMS
We're going to be in a Storm Mode Index of 3 (0 to 5 scale) meaning issues are expected and damage is possible. This is mainly due to the potential for strong, damaging winds. Winds on Friday gust gust upwards of 45 MPH. We also cannot rule out the possibility of spin-up tornadoes or large hail though those threats are lower. Flash flooding will not be a concern with these storms because they will be fast moving.
There still are a few uncertainties and limiting factors from this system.
The main limiting factors will be instability and the location that storms form. Mid-Missouri is likely to be stuck in a lot of cloud cover in the morning, which will keep instability a little lower. If storms develop farther east, that will also help limit the thunderstorm potential in mid-Missouri. If they develop father west, near Kansas City, that will enhance our potential for strong to severe storms as they will have more time to mature and strengthen.
The main severe threat will be across northern Missouri into Iowa and across southeastern Missouri into Arkansas.
Any storms that do form are likely to move quickly across the region due to strong upper and mid-level support. In fact, this wind is so strong aloft that storms could actually struggle to form initially.
HOW TO PREPARE?
Make sure you have multiple ways to get severe weather information.
WINDY CONDITIONS
Winds will be strong on Friday with gusts of 50+ MPH possible. These winds will be out of the south helping to warm temperatures into the upper 70s.
Winds will remain windy into Saturday ushering in cooler air for the day, but the direction will shift again on Sunday and those breezy winds will help temperatures soar once again back to near 70°
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will warm again early next week with another chances of Thunderstorms by early next week on Tuesday. We’ll need to keep an eye on these storms for the potential of strong to severe weather. Stay tuned as this spring pattern continues to develop.