Sunday is a day where the ingredients could come together for some significant severe weather across Central Missouri. Lets break it down hour-by-hour so you can be prepared!
We are in Storm Mode 3 for Sunday afternoon and all modes of severe weather, including tornadoes, will be possible. You will want to keep updated with us as we will bring you continuous updates on air and on line, and on the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App.
Here is the breakdown on what you can expect for Sunday.
SUNDAY MORNING
The thunderstorms associated with the warm front moving through central MO will likely focus itself north of the area. An area of showers and thunderstorms will move through western into central Missouri from the late morning into early afternoon. This is not expected to be severe, but could be some heavy rain.
EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON
Those storms around noon will be the deciding factor in how the rest of Sunday plays out. If you do not want severe weather, the sun will not be your friend as it helps heat the atmosphere giving the storms more energy to work with. If we get more energy, the stronger the storms will be, and vice versa. Nevertheless, expect a lull in rainfall between those late morning storms and the main event.
Most of the day should be cloudy, but wherever we can see some breaks in the clouds will be areas with the best chance for severe weather.
SUNDAY AFTERNOON
If we see the atmosphere recharge, Sunday afternoon could be quite active in terms of severe weather.
Storms will begin to erupt around 2pm in two possible areas. Along the cold front which will be between Columbia and Kansas City by that point, this will be the main round of storms. The other area of close concern is central and eastern Missouri, where more discrete thunderstorms could develop. It is not a guarantee we see these discrete storms develop, but if we do those could have an enhanced tornado threat with a stronger tornado possible. Otherwise, the main round of storms will move through the mid-afternoon.
Thunderstorms will move out of central Missouri by 7-8, and the severe weather threat will be done.
With any storms that do develop, all severe hazards are possible. This includes large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes. Not every storm will have these 3 threats, but the environment supports these hazards. Now is the time to prepare, know where to go in case of a tornado warning.
You can stay prepared with this potential upcoming storm system with KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App and your NOAA Weather Radio.
Rainfall will be heavy this weekend with accumulations around 0.50" to 3.00" possible. The may be cases of flash flooding.
AFTER SUNDAY
The weather will be a little more quiet to begin next week. Temperatures will swing from the 50s and 60s during the day, and 40s overnight. Our next rain chance comes from Wednesday through Friday, this is expected to be just rain and no thunderstorms.