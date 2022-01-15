TRACKING FLURRIES
The bulk of the moisture is done, but a few flurries will remain possible through the afternoon. You can keep tabs on those with the interactive radar.
Snow will gradually come to an end over the next few hours. A few flurries will be possible into the afternoon, but the accumulations are pretty much done. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/nu0oDnGkbn— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) January 15, 2022
Temperatures will hold near 30° through the afternoon, but it will feel like the 20s as breezy winds continue.
ACCUMULATION
Snowfall totals are still coming in and we would love to have your reports! Generally, 2-4" of snow fell across much of the region, but there were some locally higher amounts. 3.6" of snow was the official measurement at KOMU 8 around 11AM.
Also note the snow will be a "wet" snow. This is generally good for making snowpeople and snowballs. Have some fun!
TRAVEL IMPACTS
Snow will come to an end midday and early afternoon, from north to south, and conditions should gradually improve as road crews get the opportunity to treat roadways.
Saturday afternoon is the perfect time to clean off vehicles, sidewalks and driveways! Temperatures will drop to the 10s overnight. This will freeze snow hard. It will be much easier to take care of earlier than waiting until later.
LOOKING AHEAD
Sunday will start on a cold note with morning temperatures in the 10s. Luckily, winds will have calmed overnight and wind chills shouldn't be too much worse than the actual temp. Temps will warm to the 30s Sunday afternoon with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover.
A few flurries will be possible Sunday evening across northeast parts of the state.
Early next week is likely to have temperatures closer to average for this time of the year on Monday, then jump back above average for Tuesday, before dropping back off for the middle and end of the week as a cold ejection of arctic air moves in. Chances for snow next week are null.