Webstory Image.png

TRACKING FLURRIES 

The bulk of the moisture is done, but a few flurries will remain possible through the afternoon. You can keep tabs on those with the interactive radar.

Temperatures will hold near 30° through the afternoon, but it will feel like the 20s as breezy winds continue. 

Hourly Details Forecast Brief Next Few Hours.png

ACCUMULATION

Snowfall totals are still coming in and we would love to have your reports! Generally, 2-4" of snow fell across much of the region, but there were some locally higher amounts. 3.6" of snow was the official measurement at KOMU 8 around 11AM.

Snowfall Totals.png

Also note the snow will be a "wet" snow. This is generally good for making snowpeople and snowballs. Have some fun!

TRAVEL IMPACTS 

Snow will come to an end midday and early afternoon, from north to south, and conditions should gradually improve as road crews get the opportunity to treat roadways. 

Saturday afternoon is the perfect time to clean off vehicles, sidewalks and driveways! Temperatures will drop to the 10s overnight. This will freeze snow hard. It will be much easier to take care of earlier than waiting until later.

Travel Details.png

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday will start on a cold note with morning temperatures in the 10s. Luckily, winds will have calmed overnight and wind chills shouldn't be too much worse than the actual temp. Temps will warm to the 30s Sunday afternoon with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. 

A few flurries will be possible Sunday evening across northeast parts of the state. 

Extended 2.png

Early next week is likely to have temperatures closer to average for this time of the year on Monday, then jump back above average for Tuesday, before dropping back off for the middle and end of the week as a cold ejection of arctic air moves in. Chances for snow next week are null. 

8 Day AM.png

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you