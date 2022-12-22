The snow is done, but we are still at the beginning of the bitter cold temperatures.
SNOW RECAP
Snow lagged behind the cold front by a few hours and dry air helped to keep snow totals on the lower end of the spectrum. Winds will continue to be strong causing this snow to blow around and visibility may be reduced at times. Winds will be gusting up to 30-40 mph through Friday with winds calming down a touch, gusts of 25 mph, for Saturday.
TRACKING THE BITTER COLD
Temperatures will drop to the range of -5 to -10° and wind chills will range from -25° to -35° on Friday morning
Temperatures will only warm to the single digits in the afternoon with wind chills ranging from -10 to -20° through the afternoon.
Saturday will remain cold with morning wind chills ranging from -20° to -10° and afternoon wind chills below zero, but in the single digits.
Christmas day will start with those wind chills ranging from 0 to -10°, but afternoon wind chills will be back above zero for the afternoon.
LOOKING AHEAD
First Alert! Temperatures are going to be on a warming trend for the middle and end of next week as we close out 2022. We’ll need to be watching for some moisture chances towards new years, but that looks to be in the form of rain given current temperature trends.
Temperatures remain cold through the weekend, but slowly warm. Stay tuned for updates