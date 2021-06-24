An active pattern will continue this week as more showers and thunderstorms grace central Missouri skies, bringing renewed chances for flooding, hail and wind damage, and a slight risk for a tornado.
THURSDAY NIGHT
Severe storms over northwestern Missouri are moving into central Missouri overnight. These storms have a history of 70 mph winds downing power lines, cloud-to-ground lightning, and flash flooding.
Areas north of I-70 will see the brunt of the damaging winds, with the best timing between 10pm and 2am.
At this time we expect the evening and overnight round to consist of fairly widespread heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding. Higher rainfall rates may persist for multiple hours in some locations.
Damaging winds with gusts reaching 60 to 70 mph. A tornado cannot be ruled out.
Stay tuned as we track these systems
FRIDAY - SUNDAY
A stationary boundary will sit overhead for a few days. This system will push off waves of energy which will feature rounds of heavy thunderstorms. While flooding will remain the main threat through the weekend in areas receiving significant amounts of rainfall, large hail, strong winds, and a spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. Timing and location for these events is impossible to specify this early.
Friday is set to have two rounds of showers and thunderstorms. One in the morning and another in the afternoon/evening. A few strong to severe storms are possible, with large hail and damaging winds. Flooding will remain the primary concern.
Friday's Storm Mode Index will remain at a 3 (0 to 5 scale) because we expect issues in regards to the flooding.
Temperatures will be in the upper 80s on Friday with a high dew point reaching the middle 70s leading to a hot and humid day.
Slightly cooler weather with highs in the middle 80s is expected on Saturday and Sunday with lower dew points in the mid-upper 60s.
RAINFALL POTENTIAL
Much of central Missouri is under a Flash Flood Watch through Saturday morning. This may be extended further into the weekend.
Between Thursday and Monday much of central Missouri may record 2-5" of rainfall. Locally higher amounts can't be ruled out in locations that get multiple rounds of thunderstorms and heavy rain.
NEXT WEEK
More showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially on Monday and Tuesday, as a weak cold front and low pressure system struggles to exit to our southeast. Highs should be seasonal in the middle 80s.