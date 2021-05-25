Passing showers and storms are in the forecast for tonight. While a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out, the severe weather threat is very low for tonight. Wednesday will be mainly dry before storms return on Thursday. Thursday’s storms will likely be strong to severe.
TONIGHT: Passing showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight, but the severe threat is very low. Small hail or a 30-50mph wind gust can't be ruled out. A quick heavy downpour is possible too. #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/riNKdkvSwd— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) May 25, 2021
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
We will start the day with temperatures in the middle 60s with highs warming into the middle 80s under partly sunny skies. The day will be humid and a spot shower can’t be ruled out. However, most of the day should be dry.
STORM MODE 3: THURSDAY STORMS
Showers and thunderstorms are expected for Thursday, possibly in two rounds. The first round will be in the morning and will have the potential to impact the second round in the afternoon and evening. These afternoon and evening storms will need to be watched for severe weather.
The First Alert Storm Mode Index for this event is currently at a 3 (0 to 5 scale). This means that we expect issues.
All forms of severe weather will be possible with these storms. The main threats will be damaging wind and large hail. Additionally, we will need to watch for localized flash flooding due to saturated grounds from rain over the last several weeks. We will also need to watch for isolated tornadoes.
These afternoon and evening storms will be along a cold front that will bring much cooler air for the region as we head into the weekend
A COOLER MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
A few lingering showers are possible on Friday with highs only reaching the upper 60s.
Looking Ahead: We are trending cooler for Memorial Day Weekend. Temperatures may even struggle to reach the 70° mark on Friday and Saturday.We're still several days away so this forecast may shift a little. Stay tuned! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/YzEeyZh2Gj— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) May 25, 2021
Temperatures will slowly start to warm through the rest of the weekend with highs in the lower to middle 70s on both Saturday and Sunday. Morning jackets might be needed on both mornings as lows fall into the lower 50s.
A few showers are possible for Monday with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Rain chances will slowly return to the Midwest next week, for now there is uncertainty as to where these storms will pop up. Stay tuned!