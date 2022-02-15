It has been a warm and mild start to the week. The second winter storm of the month is on the way and it looks to be a doozy... or not.
WINTER STORM DETAILS
RAIN
Rain will kick off the system on Wednesday afternoon. By the evening we will have a chance for non-severe thunderstorms. This may bring heavy rain to some locations.
Around an inch of rainfall accumulation is possible, and up to 2" from the heaviest storms, before we start the transition to colder precipitation types.
FREEZING RAIN & SLEET
Between midnight and 6am, from north to south in central Missouri, rain will transition into freezing rain and then eventually into sleet. This will lead to ice accumulations on roads. Road crews will not be pre-treating roads because rain will wash it away and render it both useless and wasteful. Therefore, ice accumulation will be able to start accumulating soon after onset. Expect icy roads on Thursday morning.
Around a tenth of an inch of ice is generally expected in central Missouri, though some areas may see as much as a quarter-inch of ice.
As for sleet, around half an inch of sleet accumulation is expected.
SNOW
Sleet will transition to snow between 6am and Noon, from north to south. Snow will accumulate on top of ice and sleet. Winds will gust around 30 mph, leading to poor visibility and drifting. Snow will continue through the afternoon and exit late afternoon or in the evening.
Snow accumulations of 2-6" are expected for much of central Missouri, though some areas generally south HWY 54 are only expected to receive 1-3" of snow, with the least amount of snow falling near the Lake of the Ozarks and areas to the east.
TEMPERATURES
Temperatures will drop throughout the day, into the 20s in the afternoon on Thursday and down to near 10º on Friday morning with wind chills near zero. With temperatures this cold, road treatment will be ineffective and will lead to a rough Friday morning commute because even if plows can remove snow overnight, it is difficult to scrape ice off the road, and that will be the base layer.
FORECAST CONFIDENCE
Confidence is not high, nor will it be. Unlike the early February storm when our confidence was high leading up to the event, this system will have a better chance for dry air. If that dry air takes over and infiltrates the atmosphere during this storm, accumulation amounts will be lower. There is no way to know how much of a role dry air will play until it either happens, or doesn't. Therefore, we recommend planning for the potential accumulation we have gone over here because both scenarios are possible and you don't want to be caught off guard.
We will keep you updated on the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App when we know how dry air is playing a role on Thursday.
STORM MODE INDEX
We are in a Storm Mode 4 on the 0 to 5 scale because we expect a significant winter storm to create hazardous travel. The may issues are ice being covered by snow and wind blowing it all around.
We will have team coverage on KOMU 8 newscasts. Tune in for the latest live details on air, streaming online and the streaming app.
TRAVEL DETAILS
On Thursday morning for the commute between 6-8 a.m. we expect much of central Missouri to be under freezing rain and sleet with the transition to snow occurring near Moberly. The snow transition will be close to Columbia by 9 a.m.
Expect slick, icy conditions on Thursday morning and then snow on top of that ice through the afternoon.
By Friday morning, roads are still expected to be in rough shape due to cold temperatures rendering Thursday night's treatment ineffective. That treatment will kick-in once the sun comes out on Friday and temps reach near 40º on Friday afternoon.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will rebound well for the weekend, kicking off a lot of melting on Friday afternoon and continuing through the weekend. We have our eyes on another active weather pattern for next week. Stay tuned.