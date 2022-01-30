A major winter storm is heading to central Missouri on Tuesday night, looking to stick around until Thursday. Accumulations will be the highest of the season with cold temperatures to follow. Stay tuned and be sure to download the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App.
Monday will be warm with temperatures reaching the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Enjoy this mild day.
On Tuesday morning we expect rain to begin and continue throughout much of the day, though some dry time will be possible as well.
Rain will transition to snow Tuesday evening and overnight.
Snow will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, continue Wednesday night, and end at some point Thursday - likely in the morning. Dry air may create a few slots of dry time.
A few questions still remain, such as how much sleet vs. snow areas closer to I-44 receive, and how quickly the system exits on Thursday. We're also still waiting on more data which will improve our snowfall potential accuracy. Other than those three things, our confidence is mostly high in our forecast.
Total snowfall accumulations are expect to range from 1-9" in central Missouri, depending on your location. Macon may see some of the lower amounts as the bulk of the storm looks to be just to the south of Macon. The Lake Ozark area may see a sleet/snow mix and the timing of the transition will determine accumulations, making it difficult to pinpoint at this time.
Much of central Missouri will see 4-9" with some locations having the chance for more with heavier snow banding. Drifting is possible with wind gusting around 30 mph during snowfall.
We are in a Storm Mode 4 on the 0-5 scale because we expect a significant winter storm to create hazardous travel. Please use caution and make plans to stay off the road.
Of course, travel will be greatly impacted as roads will see inches of accumulation. Road crews will be needed around the clock to keep priority routes drivable. Other rural, local and residential roads that don't see plows may become undrivable for certain vehicles.
Temperatures will dive to around zero on Friday morning, with wind chills near -10º. Luckily, sunshine will join us again for Friday and Saturday as temperatures slowly warm back to above freezing this weekend.