Mid-Missouri is going to have a seasonal start to the week, but a storm system passing to the south is going to bring a rain/snow mix to the region Tuesday night into Wednesday.
A QUIET START TO THE WEEK
Monday will feature increasing sunshine through the day with morning temperatures in the middle 20s and afternoon highs warming to the lower 40s.
Tuesday will be quiet during the day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 40s. Our next system is set to arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday.
TRACKING THE SNOW
Precipitation is expected to begin late Tuesday evening with a rain/snow mix that will transition over to snowfall overnight. Snow will continue into Wednesday morning before coming to an end late morning on Wednesday.
The system is due to a low pressure system that will track through southeast Missouri. Since this low pressure system is going to be a good distance away, we’ll see lesser impacts for much of the region. The highest impacts will be for areas along and south of I-44 where a Winter Storm Watch is in place.
SNOW TOTALS & UNCERTAINTY
This system is still a couple of days away, so we’ll need to continue to watch the track of this storm, but it is likely to be a bigger storm for the southeastern parts of the state. Temperatures are expected to range from the lower to middle 30s during this event, meaning a wet snow that will even do some melting once it falls. We’ll also need to watch for any dry air that can intrude on this storm, but this isn’t expected to be a main factor.
Most of mid-Missouri is expected to see 1-3” of snowfall with totals in the range of 3-6+” for areas along and south of I-44 including Rolla and the St. Louis metro. Areas northwest parts of the state may only see a dusting to an inch of snow.
The KOMU 8 Storm Mode Index will be at a 3 for this event, meaning that we expect issues, especially for areas south of Highway 50 to near I-44. This will not be a big snowfall, but will likely cause slow travel on Wednesday morning especially for southern parts of the region.
LOOKING AHEAD
You’ll want to clear snow on Wednesday afternoon, because the wet snow will freeze and get much harder to manage on Thursday morning as temperatures drop to the middle 20s. Cloudy skies are expected to persist with highs in the lower 30s.
Temperatures will be warmer for the end of the week into the weekend, but we’ll need to keep an eye on moisture into Sunday.