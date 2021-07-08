The weather pattern is trending to be much more active for the weekend as a slow moving low pressure system passes through the region bringing the potential of strong to severe storms Friday night to Saturday morning and rounds of rainfall through the weekend, which could be heavy at times.
FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Much of the daytime on Friday will be completely dry with hot and humid conditions as a warm front pushes north.
Morning temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s with highs warming to near 90 in the afternoon under partly sunny skies. Heat index values should reach the middle to upper 90s, making for one of the hotter days we have had so far this year.
We will be watching two areas of thunderstorms to our north on Friday. One complex of storms is expected to develop in Iowa in the afternoon and another that will develop in Nebraska in the evening. These may move through parts of central Missouri Friday evening and Saturday morning, respectively.
The first round of storms we will be watching are the afternoon storms in Iowa. These are expected to push to the south and move through eastern Missouri after sunset.
We will be watching the leading edge of this line of storms for strong to severe development. Damaging winds are the primary threat, followed by isolated spin-up tornadoes and large hail. Additionally, heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Storm Mode Index will be at a 3 (0 to 5 scale) for Friday night to Saturday morning, this means we expect issues and damage is possible. Download the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather app so you are never caught off guard.
The main threat area for storms on Friday evening is along and east of HWY 63.
After the initial line of storms pass in the evening, we will need to monitor how much storm energy the environment can hold onto overnight. Normally the threat would start to diminish, but a warm front could help keep storm energy high and allow for continued strong to severe storms as the second round moves in.
Regardless, showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through the night into Saturday morning.
SATURDAY STORMS & HEAVY RAIN
The second round of storms we'll be monitoring will develop Friday evening in Nebraska are expected to arrive early Saturday morning to central Missouri. This round may be strong to severe also. We'll be once again mainly concerned with damaging winds and tornadoes. There is a better chance this system is weaker than the first, however as we mentioned above, there is still a chance worth watching given this atmospheric setup.
As a SLOW moving cold front drifts through the region Saturday afternoon and night we'll be watching more showers and heavy storms.
Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected through the day and there will be an ample supply of atmospheric moisture for storms to tap into, meaning heavy rain is possible.
Additionally, we will watch for a few strong to severe storms, especially for areas south of I-70 in the afternoon.
The primary concern on Saturday will be localized flooding in areas that get multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms that produce heavy rainfall. Some dry time is possible through the day, but rain will be widespread and frequent.
SUNDAY RAIN & TOTALS
Rain is expected to continue into Sunday, but it should be lighter. The cold front will finally be pushing to the south and more dry time should start to mix in. Highs will be well below average for this time of year, only reaching the upper 70s.
Widespread rainfall totals of 1-3” are expected from Friday through Sunday evening. Locally higher amounts are possible in locations that get multiple rounds of heavy rain. Uncertainty remains around where the heaviest rain will set up and details will become more clear over the next several days. Stay tuned!
LOOKING AHEAD
We will start next week with below average temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s to middle 80s. We will be watching some energy that could bring isolated chances of rain into the forecast.
A warm front should bring warmer and more seasonal air for the middle of the week.