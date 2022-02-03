The first round of the major winter storm finished early afternoon Wednesday. The second round is moving out and bitter cold will follow. Stay tuned and be sure to download the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App.
RECAP: ROUND #1
Sleet cut into snowfall totals, with ice accumulation of up to 0.25" on roads overnight before snow fully developed.
Once snow fully developed, we saw a widespread 4-8" of snow across central Missouri. The official measurement for Columbia was 7" of snow depth at noon Wednesday.
RECAP: ROUND 2
The second round of snow is quickly exiting the region and will continue to move out through the afternoon.
This round of snow heavily favored areas along and south of I-70. The official snowfall measurement showed 2.7" of new snowfall, making for a total of 9.9" between the first and second round of the storm.
TRAVEL CONCERNS
1:40PM Thursday: Road conditions remain rough across central Missouri. Crews will be out treating and plowing, but there is a thin layer of ice under most of the snow. Road treatment is less effective in cold temperatures. Still a good idea to stay off the roads if you can! pic.twitter.com/SzMHdKSd47— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) February 3, 2022
Road conditions aren't expected to improve much through the rest of the day. It's going to take crews a good amount of time to treat and plow roadways. Additionally, with cold temperatures in place road treatment can be less effective.
Sunny skies will return on Friday, which will help kick start the process of melting. Be cautions that refreezing will occur in the overnight hours.
TEMPERATURES
Temperatures will drop to near 0° for Friday morning with wind chills around -10°. Highs on Friday will warm to the middle 20s.
Saturday will be another bitter cold start with temperatures near 0° and wind chills around -10°. Highs will warm to the middle 30s.
Overall a warmer trend is expected next week