The first round of the major winter storm finished early afternoon Wednesday. The second round will last through Thursday morning. Additional accumulation is likely for areas south of Highway 24 and bitter cold will follow. Stay tuned and be sure to download the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App.
RECAP: ROUND #1
Sleet cut into snowfall totals, with ice accumulation of up to 0.25" on roads overnight before snow fully developed.
Once snow fully developed, we saw a widespread 4-8" of snow across central Missouri. The official measurement for Columbia was 7" of snow depth at noon Wednesday.
RIGHT NOW: ROUND #2
The second round moves in between 9pm and 12am, and ends Thursday morning between 9am and Noon.
The second round will bring the bulk of our southern area's snow. Meanwhile, areas to the north won't receive as much from this second round.
Additional snowfall totals will be little to northing for areas along and north of Highway 24. An additional 2-4" of snow is expected for the I-70 corridor. Areas along and south of Highway 50 could see 4-6" of additional snowfall.
STORM TOTAL SNOWFALL
After first and second rounds, much of central Missouri will see at least 8-12". Drifting and banking is expected with wind gusting around 25-35 mph during snowfall. This wind and heavy snowfall will also lead to white-out conditions on roads.
We are in a Storm Mode 4 on the 0-5 scale because we expect a significant winter storm to create hazardous travel.
Of course, travel will be greatly impacted as roads will see inches of accumulation. Road crews will be needed around the clock to keep priority routes drivable. Other rural, local and residential roads that don't see plows may become undrivable for certain vehicles.
TEMPERATURES
Wind chills will dip below zero on Thursday morning, then only rise into the single digits for wind chills for Thursday afternoon, before dipping to near -10º on Friday morning. Luckily, sunshine will join us again for Friday and Saturday as temperatures slowly warm back to above freezing this weekend.