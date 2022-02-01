A major winter storm is arriving in mid-Missouri Tuesday night and will continue through Thursday morning, in two main rounds. Accumulations will be the highest of the season with dangerous cold temperatures also in the mix. Stay tuned and be sure to download the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App.
Rain will transition to snow Tuesday evening and overnight.
Snow will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, but there will be some dry time possible Wednesday afternoon, likely closer to sunset. 4-10" is possible at the end of the first round, with the higher amounts north of HWY 50. The second round will bring the bulk of our southern area's snow.
The second round will move in Wednesday night, and end midday Thursday - likely between 9am and 1pm.
Total snowfall accumulations are looking significant across mid-Missouri. The Lake Ozark area may see a sleet/snow mix Tuesday night, making it difficult to pinpoint exact snowfall totals for that region at this time. However, the second round of heavy snow expected over locations in southern Missouri may exceed our original 4-8" range for those locations. Up to 10" may be possible for The Lake and Rolla.
Much of central Missouri will see at least 8-14" with some locations having the chance for more with heavier snow banding. Drifting and banking is expected with wind gusting around 25-35 mph during snowfall. This wind and heavy snowfall will also lead to white-out conditions on roads.
We are in a Storm Mode 4 on the 0-5 scale because we expect a significant winter storm to create hazardous travel. Please use caution and make plans to stay off the road for at least Wednesday and Thursday.
Of course, travel will be greatly impacted as roads will see inches of accumulation. Road crews will be needed around the clock to keep priority routes drivable. Other rural, local and residential roads that don't see plows may become undrivable for certain vehicles.
Temperatures will dive to around zero on Friday morning, with wind chills near -10º. Luckily, sunshine will join us again for Friday and Saturday as temperatures slowly warm back to above freezing this weekend.