Sunday is a day where the ingredients could come together for some significant severe weather across Central Missouri. Lets break it down hour-by-hour so you can be prepared!
ROUND 1-2: SATURDAY AM THRU SUNDAY AM
The first round of thunderstorms will roll through southern Missouri during the morning hours on Saturday. These storms will be more focused along/south of I-70, no severe weather is expected with this first round. Saturday afternoon should be drier, but clouds will hang around through most of the day.
A warm front will slowly push north throughout the afternoon into the overnight hours. Stalling north of I-70, the warm front will be the focal point of round 2 of thunderstorms late Saturday night into Sunday. There are still some questions regarding where the warm front will actually stall, but the main area looks to be over northern Missouri. A few of these storms overnight could be severe, with large hail the primary threat. Heavy rain is possible, and localized flooding could occur.
ROUND 3: SUNDAY AFTERNOON
Round 2 should move out of the area by mid-morning, setting the stage for the main event Sunday afternoon. Central Missouri is in the "enhanced" (3/5) risk for severe weather Sunday afternoon. Many ingredients are looking to come together for a possible significant severe weather event, but there are two main questions still unresolved that are crucial to how these storms develop.
1.) How much can the atmosphere "charge" - Clouds are expected to hang around the area through most of the day. This limits sunshine, which helps the environment to charge providing more fuel for these thunderstorms in the afternoon. The more instability we get, the stronger these storms will be, but this is a question we likely won't get an answer to until Sunday afternoon.
2.) The placement of the Warm Front - The warm front is expected to slow and stall somewhere between I-70 and the Missouri/Iowa border. Wherever this front stalls will determine the limit of severe thunderstorms across the area. Once again, we likely will not get an answer until Sunday morning.
If we get these two factors to go away, Sunday afternoon is looking active. Thunderstorms will begin to develop around 2pm across our area, and roll through central Missouri before pushing out of here by 8pm Sunday evening. With any storms that do develop, all severe hazards are possible. This includes large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes. Not every storm will have these 3 threats, but the environment supports these hazards. We are in Storm Mode 3 for Sunday afternoon, you'll want to keep updated with us as we will bring you continuous updates.
You can stay prepared with this potential upcoming storm system with KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App and your NOAA Weather Radio.
Rainfall will be heavy this weekend with accumulations around 0.50" to 3.00" possible. The may be cases of flash flooding.
The weather will be a little more quiet to begin next week. Temps will stay above normal for this time of year with highs in the 60s/70s. There are still a few slight chances for rain through Wednesday. For now, cooler and sunny weather is expected into Halloween weekend.