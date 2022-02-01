A major winter storm is arriving in mid-Missouri Tuesday night and will continue through Thursday morning, in two main rounds. Accumulations will be the highest of the season with dangerous cold temperatures also in the mix. Stay tuned and be sure to download the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App.
ROUND #1
Rain will transition to snow Tuesday evening and overnight.
HWY 54 will transition closer to 2 a.m..
Areas near Osage Beach should see snow closer to 6 a.m.
Snow will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, but there will be some dry time possible Wednesday afternoon, likely closer to sunset.
4-10" is possible at the end of the first round, with the higher amounts north of HWY 50.
THE IN-BETWEEN
Between rounds (later Wednesday afternoon into the evening), we suggest a few considerations:
- Continue to stay off roads so plows can clear priority roads and take a sweep through residential and local roads.
- Clear off your outdoor surfaces, such as driveway, sidewalks, vehicles so you don't have to clear off BOTH rounds at once.
- Be ready for a very cold and snowy start to Thursday.
ROUND #2
The second round will move in Wednesday night, likely by 9-11pm, and end midday Thursday - likely between 9am and 1pm.
The second round will bring the bulk of our southern area's snow. Meanwhile, areas to the north won't receive as much from this second round.
STORM TOTALS
Total snowfall accumulations are looking significant across mid-Missouri. The Lake Ozark area will see the transition to snow last, which is why the first round won't provide significant totals there. However, the second round of heavy snow is expected over locations in southern Missouri, and this will include areas of mid-Missouri. Depending on the strength of the second round, up to 10" is possible for Vienna and Rolla.
Much of central Missouri will see at least 8-14" with some locations having the chance for more with heavier snow banding. Drifting and banking is expected with wind gusting around 25-35 mph during snowfall. This wind and heavy snowfall will also lead to white-out conditions on roads.
We are in a Storm Mode 4 on the 0-5 scale because we expect a significant winter storm to create hazardous travel. Please use caution and make plans to stay off roads for at least Wednesday and Thursday.
Of course, travel will be greatly impacted as roads will see inches of accumulation. Road crews will be needed around the clock to keep priority routes drivable. Other rural, local and residential roads that don't see plows may become undrivable for certain vehicles.
TEMPERATURES
Wind chills will dip below zero on Thursday morning, then only rise into the single digits for wind chills for Thursday afternoon, before dipping to near -10º on Friday morning. Luckily, sunshine will join us again for Friday and Saturday as temperatures slowly warm back to above freezing this weekend.