TUESDAY NIGHT
It was a warm and windy day, priming the atmosphere for stormy weather.
Tuesday night, after midnight, a line of thunderstorms may be strong to severe to our northwest. Should that line hold together, it may push into central Missouri in the early morning hours and bring showers an thunderstorms, potentially along with damaging wind, to Saline, Chariton, Macon and Randolph counties.
WEDNESDAY
A passing cold front will spark showers and thunderstorms.
Thunderstorms may begin as early as 8am. Midday will be the best chance for thunderstorms, between 10am and 1pm. Storms should be east of central Missouri by 2-3pm.
These storms may turn severe with damaging winds up to 65mph and tornadoes. Large hail up to quarter-size is also possible. Flash flooding won't be ruled out, but is unlikely.
These times are during peak work, school and daycare hours, so have a severe weather action plan and know how to receive critical severe weather alerts for your location, especially if you are going to be mobile during the day.
These storms are expected to gain strength as they move east into the St. Louis area and Missouri Bootheel.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in a Storm Mode 3 for Wednesday, on the 0 to 5 scale, because damage is possible under any storm that goes severe.
Temperatures will cool quickly behind the passing cold front, therefore, by the end of the afternoon on Wednesday temperatures will be down into the 50s and 40s.
The caveat that may kill storm chances is if the cold temperatures overrun the storm development. This would weaken storms. We'll need to watch development closely.
LATE-WEEK
Thursday is looking rather sunny behind the active first half of the week. Winds may still gust around 30 mph as temperatures warm near 60º in the afternoon.
Friday should be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.
EASTER WEEKEND
Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds with high temps in the upper 50s, near 60.
Easter Sunday looks chilly with temperatures only reaching the lower to middle 50s. While cloudy, much of the day may remain dry. Rain may hold off until later in the afternoon or evening.
Next week looks to begin with cooler-than-average temperatures.