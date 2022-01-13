TRACKING SNOW
Friday will be fairly quiet during the day with increasing cloud cover and high temperatures in the lower 40s.
Chances of precipitation will start to increase in the afternoon and evening, but this moisture will have to fight through some initial dry air. This will start as rain and start to transition to snow from north to south. The transition to all snow should happen late Friday evening into very early Saturday morning.
Snow is expected to continue through Saturday morning and midday before coming to an end Saturday afternoon.
We have high confidence that this storm will happen and that it will bring rain that will transition over to snow.
We have moderate confidence in the timing and amount because there is some lingering uncertainty about how far east this system will track and about how quickly the transition to rain and snow happen.
As always, we will need to watch how much dry air mixes into this system, but this would likely only be a problem at the onset of precipitation on Friday.
STORM MODE INDEX
The KOMU 8 First Alert Storm Mode Index is at a 3 (0 to 5 scale) for this event, meaning that “we expect issues. Hazardous travel is possible.”
ACCUMULATION POTENTIAL
Most of the region is expected to see 1-4" of snow accumulation. Lighter totals are expected across western and southwestern parts of the state and viewing area.
We do expect an area of high accumulation to set up for areas along and north of Highway 24. These areas could see 4-6" of snow with locally higher amounts near the Missouri/Iowa border.
The track of this storm could still shift a little, especially to the east. We'll be watching this and will keep you updated. Stay tuned!
TRAVEL CONDITIONS
Once precipitation begins we will start to see a few patchy slick spots developing. Despite the warm temperatures over the last few days, ground temperatures remain fairly cool. Watch for a few slick spots to develop in the afternoon and evening on Friday.
The transition to all snow will happen Friday night. Travel is likely to be at its worst Saturday morning with snow covered roadways. Additionally, snow will be falling and winds will be gusting up to 25 mph. Expect visibility to be reduced.
Snow will come to an end around midday, but conditions should gradually improve as road crews get the opportunity to treat roadways.
LOOKING AHEAD
Sunday will start on a cold note with morning temperatures in the 10s and wind chills near 0°. Highs will warm to near 30° for the afternoon with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover.
Early next week is likely to have temperatures closer to average for this time of the year, but we’ll be watching for another push of cooler air for the middle to end of next week.