The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 3 (0 to 5 scale) for Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night as two rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across central Missouri.
TUESDAY STORMS
Before storm chances increase on Tuesday it will be a very warm day. Morning temperatures will start near 60° and afternoon highs will reach the middle 80s.
The first round of thunderstorms that we’re watching for will be an isolated potential on Tuesday afternoon, mainly for areas along and north of I-70. The formation of these storms is still a little questionable, and will depend on if storms can overcome a little mid-level stability. Assuming these storms form, they will be very isolated and become severe quickly. These isolated supercells will be capable of producing all forms of severe weather including very large hail and tornadoes. The most likely area for these storms to form is north of I-70.
The second round of storms is expected to develop Tuesday after 10PM as a cold front moves in from the west. These storms will be much more widespread and will be starting to weaken as they move east. However, they will still have the potential to be strong to severe with damaging winds as the primary threat. Large hail and a few spin up tornadoes will be possible during the night with this line. Make sure you have your weather alert "wake me up tools" that can wake up you up in the middle of the night if needed.
LOOKING AHEAD
In addition to overnight storms we can expect conditions to be very windy Tuesday night through Wednesday morning with winds gusting up to 50 MPH through the night. Winds will start to calm down on Wednesday with cooler air in place and highs in the middle 50s.
Temperatures will stay cool for Thursday, but a warming trend is expected to begin by the end of the week. The weather pattern is looking calmer towards the weekend and early next week