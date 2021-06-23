An active pattern will continue this week as more showers and thunderstorms grace central Missouri skies, bringing renewed chances for flooding, hail and wind damage, and a slight risk for a tornado.
THURSDAY
ROUND ONE
An early morning Mesoscale Convective System (MCS) will move from Nebraska to NW Missouri to central Missouri. It may weaken before it arrives in our area, but only time will tell. We'll be tracking it all morning on KOMU 8 News and the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App.
The timing for the morning system to reach central Missouri should be after 4am. These storms may slow enough to move in closer to 8am or 9am. Meteorologist Tim Schmidt will have the track all morning.
This first round may have strong winds along with heavy rain.
ROUND TWO
The rest of the day, after the morning round, will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle to upper 80s. You'll notice the humidity, too.
By Thursday afternoon, a few pop-up storms are not out of the question, but most activity is currently expected to hold off until 6pm or later.
This second round will come into better focus after the first round is finished and we can see how the atmosphere recovers throughout the day.
At this time we expect the evening and overnight round to consist of fairly widespread heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding. Higher rainfall rates may persist for more than an hour in some locations.
Large hail and damaging winds may also form with the evening system. A tornado cannot be ruled out if the atmosphere is able to recover enough from the morning system.
Stay tuned as we track these systems and be sure to have the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App downloaded on your devices with notifications and location turned on so you're the first to know the latest developments.
FRIDAY - SUNDAY
A stationary boundary will sit overhead for a few days. This system will push off waves of energy which will feature rounds of heavy thunderstorms. While flooding will remain the main threat through the weekend in areas receiving significant amounts of rainfall, large hail, strong winds, and a spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. Timing and location for these events is impossible to specify this early.
Temperatures will be in the upper 80s on Friday with a high dew point reaching the middle 70s leading to a hot and humid day.
Slightly cooler weather with highs in the middle 80s is expected on Saturday and Sunday with lower dew points in the mid-upper 60s.
RAINFALL POTENTIAL
Much of central Missouri is under a Flash Flood Watch through the remainder of the week. This may be extended into the weekend.
Between Thursday and Monday much of central Missouri may record 2-5" of rainfall. This is turning into a very wet month.
NEXT WEEK
More showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially on Monday and Tuesday, as a weak cold front and low pressure system struggles to exit to our southeast. Highs should be seasonal in the middle 80s.