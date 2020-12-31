The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a significant winter weather event that will create hazardous travel Thursday night and Friday.
THURSDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON: STORM MODE 4
Here's a refresher on what our winter storm mode scale looks like (see image).
We are in a Storm Mode 4 because we expect portions of mid-Missouri to experience a significant winter storm producing ice accumulations of a quarter inch or higher.
We expect hazardous travel in central Missouri. Remember that freezing rain will simply wash away road treatment and leave ice behind.
This event will take place over a holiday that is typically filled with travel for the New Year's Eve festivities. We are suggesting you do not travel while this event takes place to insure your safety and others.
ICE EVENT DETAILS
This storm system will move in from the south on Thursday evening and overnight.
TIMING TO START:
- The Lake of the Ozarks should get the mix or freezing rain between 9pm and 11pm.
- Jefferson City and HWY 50 corridor by 10pm to midnight.
- Columbia and I-70 corridor between 10pm and 1am.
- Moberly and HWY 24 corridor between 11pm and 2am.
- Macon and HWY 36 after 1am.
- Please note this timing can change, please stay tuned and if you assume it arrives earlier you'll be better off just in case.
At the start, we expect a brief period of wintry mix, snow and sleet, which will pretty quickly change to freezing rain.
Freezing rain will then continue all night. Remember, it only take a few degrees difference to change to regular rain, but at this time we expect temperatures to hold close enough to freezing at the surface that we get freezing rain throughout the night, accumulating ice on all surfaces.
As Friday morning continues we expect freezing rain to continue. Some areas may warm enough to transition to regular rain, but remember ice will already be accumulated and it will be difficult to tell the difference. You should expect icy conditions through the morning.
As this system slowly pushes further east we expect temperatures to become colder and see a transition to snow to end the event. Any snow that falls will go on top of ice accumulation. This may be difficult for road crews to treat. Please stay off roads if at all possible.
Finally by Friday evening any precipitation should be moving out.
ACCUMULATION
NOTE: If this system shifts any further east we will see an easterly shift to the ice accumulation totals by a county or two and a shift to higher snow on the backend, too. Stay tuned!
For ice we expect all areas to see at least 0.10"with most areas at 0.25" to 0.50". Yes, that's a quarter to half-inch of ice.
Winds will also be gusting 25 to 30 mph. That, plus the weight of the ice, may cause power line issues.
Snow accumulations on Friday midday and afternoon, potentially mixed with sleet, will range from 2-4" north and west of Columbia to an up to an inch elsewhere.
Snow will accumulate on top of ice. Not a great situation...
Ice is the main issue to watch with this system.
SATURDAY SNOW CHANCE
Another dusting to an inch of snow is possible on Saturday afternoon and evening. A 40% chance this occurs.
The rest of the eight day forecast is looking much warmer with more sunshine.
