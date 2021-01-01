The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is tracking a significant winter weather event that is creating hazardous travel.
FRIDAY MIDDAY & AFTERNOON: STORM MODE 4
Here's a refresher on what our winter storm mode scale looks like (see image).
We are in a Storm Mode 4 because portions of mid-Missouri have experienced a significant winter storm producing ice accumulations of a quarter inch or higher. That ice will be followed by light snow Friday afternoon.
We expect hazardous travel in central Missouri. Remember that Freezing rain and drizzle will wash away road treatment and allow for slick roads to continue to develop. Snow falling on top of Ice could give a false sense of confidence on road conditions.
FORECAST DETAILS
A brief break in the precipitation will occur around midday, with freezing drizzle and drizzle remaining across the region.
10:50AM Friday Update: What looks like break in precipitation on radar is drizzle and freezing drizzle for many! Precipitation south and west will move our way through the afternoon producing light snow for much of #MidMo. #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/HlNani90J2— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) January 1, 2021
Precipitation near Springfield will be lifting to the north over the next several hours. This precipitation will initially start as a rain/sleet/snow mix, but transition over to light snowfall through the afternoon.
By 5PM a few flurries will remain, but most of the snowfall will be exciting. Dry conditions are expected through the rest of the evening.
ACCUMULATION
Snow accumulations on Friday midday and afternoon, potentially mixed with sleet, will range from 1-2" north and west of Columbia to an up to an inch elsewhere.
Snow will accumulate on top of ice and that will make travel hazardous through the afternoon with lingering problems into the evening.
Ice in the amounts of .10-.50" has been reported across the KOMU 8 area. The icing portion of this event is mainly done.
SATURDAY SNOW CHANCE
Another dusting of snow is possible on Saturday afternoon and evening. The main area for this looks to be southwest of Jefferson City
The rest of the eight day forecast is looking much warmer with more sunshine.
