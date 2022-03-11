The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team is in Storm Mode 3 and is tracking snow Thursday night and Friday that could produce 2 to 4 inches of snow in some areas.
You can also find a full list of school and church closings and cancellations here.
Updates appear here in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top. Check back to this story March 10-11 for updates on winter weather closures, cancellations and information.
9:54 a.m.: Jefferson City/ Cole County officials report accident near Highway 54 W at Cassidy Lane.
A statement from JeffCity/ColeCounty MO Traffic Alert said traffic is delayed in the area of Hwy 54 W at Cassidy Lane due to an accident
Alternate routes are encouraged.
9:49 a.m.: Motor Vehicle Collision on I-70 Eastbound near the Highway 40 exit.
BCJC tweeted about another crash near the 119.4 mile marker on I-70 Eastbound near the Highway 40 exit.
Avoid area if possible.
9:45 a.m.: Motor Vehicle Collision W Highway 124 at Highway YY.
BCJC reported a crash on W Highway 124 at Highway YY.
The department said to use caution when approaching the area.
9:29 a.m.: BCJC reports Motor Vehicle Collision on I-70 Eastbound near Perche Creek Bridge.
The Boone County Joint Communications reported a crash at the 122.4 mile marker of I-70.
Avoid the area if possible.
8:36 a.m.: BCJC reports motor vehicle collision on I-70 Eastbound at the Missouri River Bridge.
The Boone County Joint Communications reports a motor vehicle collision on I70 Eastbound at the Missouri River Bridge.
Expect significant delays and use caution, avoid area if possible.
Use caution, avoid area if possible.7:25 a.m.: BCJC reports motor vehicle collision on Clark Ln at Hanover Blvd.
The Boone County Joint Communications reports a motor vehicle collision on Clark Ln at Hanover Blvd.
Use caution, avoid area if possible.
7 a.m.: A 28-person City of Columbia Public Works crew will be reporting for duty and relieving the 23-person overnight crew.
Columbia Public Works says they will continue to keep the first and second priority roads in a passable state.
Passable means that although a street may still be snow packed, at least one travel lane is accessible for a front wheel drive vehicle at driving speeds well below the normal posted speed limits.
Public Works recorded a snowfall accumulation of 5 inches during this current winter weather event.
They say whenever snow accumulates over 2 inches, any vehicle parked on a designated snow route must be moved off of the roadway or they risk a fine of $100 plus towing and storage charges.
This ordinance is critical in helping snow plow drivers access all areas of the roads to plow.
Go COMO transit services will operate on the alternating schedule typically used on Saturdays.
Public Works says people are encouraged to use the Go COMO app to track the buses in real time and to look at schedules.
6:34 a.m.: MoDOT says delays are likely at WB mm 174 on I-44.
MoDOT says westbound delays are likely at mile marker 174, east of the Phelps/Pulaski County line, due to a jackknifed tractor trailer.
6:34 a.m.: BCJC reports motor vehicle collision at the 128 I70 WB.
The Boone County Joint Communications reports a motor vehicle collision at the 128 I70 WB in between Rangeline and the 63 Connector.
Use caution, avoid area if possible.
6:27 a.m.: Motor vehicle collision at 134 Mile Marker I70 EB.
The Boone County Joint Communications reports a motor vehicle collision at the 134 Mile Marker I70 EB.
Use caution, avoid area if possible.
6:26 a.m.: BCJC reports Semi blocking the 7400-blk Angel Ln.
The Boone County Joint Communications reports that semi is blocking the 7400-blk Angel Ln creating a traffic hazard.
Use caution, avoid area if possible.
5:09 a.m: BCJC reports N Hwy UU closed due to weather conditions.
The Boone County Joint Communications reports that the entire section of N Hwy UU is closed due to weather conditions.
Choose alternate route.
Thursday, 10:59 p.m.: BCJC reports motor vehicle collision update- I70 WB is closed
The Boone County Joint Communications reports a motor vehicle collision update. 170 WB is now closed.
Traffic is being diverted at N Stadium Blvd.
Thursday, 10:50 p.m.: BCJC reports jackknifed tractor trailer 123.6 I70 W near Sorrels Overpass
The Boone County Joint Communications reports a jackknifed tractor trailer 123.6 I70 W near Sorrels Overpass.
They say people should use caution and avoid the area if possible.
Thursday, 9:33 p.m.: Columbia Senior Activity Center will be closed on Friday, Mar. 11
The Columbia Senior Activity Center says it will be closed on Friday, March. 11.
Thursday, 8:55 p.m.: Mary Lee Johnston Communtiy Learning Center announces closure on Friday, Mar. 11
The Mary Lee Johnston Community Learning Center will be close on Friday, March. 11 due to inclement weather.
Thursday, 8:23 P.M. Beard Brothers will be closed on Friday, Mar. 11
Beard Brothers B3 will be closed on Friday, March. 11 due to weather conditions.
Thursday, 7:55 p.m.: BCJC reports stalled vehicle at S Providence Rd and E Stewart Rd creating a traffic hazard
The Boone County Joint Communications reports a stalled vehicle at S Providence Rd and E Stewart Rd creating a traffic hazard.
They say people should use caution and avoid the area if possible.
Thursday, 7:42 p.m.: BCJC reports motor vehicle collision Grindstone Pkwy at Ponderosa St
The Boone County Joint Communications reports a motor vehicl collision on Grindstone Pkwy at Ponderosa St.
They say people should avoid the area if possible.
Thursday, 7:07 p.m.: BCJC reports motor vehicle collision on Scott Blvd at S Hwy KK
The Boone County Joint Communications report a motor vehicle collision on Scott Blvd at S Hwy KK.
They say residents should use caution and avoid the area if possible.
Thursday, 7 p.m.: City of Columbia crew reports to start road treatment efforts
A 23-person City of Columbia Public Works crew will report for duty at 7 p.m. to respond to the ongoing winter storm. Their primary focus will be on treating first and second priority roads.
Because of the potential for overnight snow accumulations, the city is asking residents to move their vehicles off of snow routes on Thursday night.
If you are able, they recommend parking your vehicle in your driveway. Doing so will allow snow plow drivers the ability to do their work safely and efficiently.
During the Friday morning commute, road slickness may be a concern, especially on untreated roads. If you have to drive, be sure to stay alert, keep your speed low, give yourself extra braking distance and refrain from tailgating.
Thursday, 6:22 p.m.: First Alert Weather reports widespread snow conditions
Thursday, 4:45 p.m.: Boone County Joint Communications reports deteriorating conditions
