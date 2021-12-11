Yesterday's severe weather outbreak was one of the most destructive in recent memory, spawning multiple severe storms and tornadoes over the lower Midwest. Mid-Missouri was no exception, as the eastern half of our region saw intense storms and rainfall, as well as a reported EF0 tornado in Montgomery county, just outside of Wellsville.
While damage is being surveyed and and recovery efforts begin, we can at least rest easy knowing no more severity is expected over the next eight days. Storms
WARMING TREND YET AGAIN
Temperatures Saturday have been cold in the wake of this severe outbreak, with values cooling by nearly thirty degrees in some locations!
It's given us a taste of what December weather usually feels like, but it's a taste that won't last much longer.
Starting tomorrow, temperatures will once again start to warm above average, peaking on Wednesday in the middle 70s. If this verifies, this will be the warmest December 15th on record, joining many other days this month to hold that title.
The warmth and eventual cooldown will likely lead to at least some rainfall in the following days, though nothing like what we witnessed on Friday. Rainfall should be confined to scattered showers and downpours throughout mid-Missouri.
GUSTY WINDS THROUGH TOMORROW
Intense winds that began with yesterday's storms have persisted into Saturday, continuing to produce difficult conditions in the area. These winds are expected to die down for a quieter overnight, but will pick back up again tomorrow afternoon, with gusts as high as 30 mph predicted.
The next eight days will not only bring the potential for record warmth, but abundant sunshine and mostly clear skies as well. Temperatures are expected to decrease back to the averages after Wednesday, with chances of rain following suit.