Weather can be scary for kids and adults alike. This is very common for kids to be fearful of the bright, sudden flashes of lightning, or the sudden, booming claps of thunder.
As a kid, I was terrified of storms. It was mainly the lightning, and it took me years (11 years) of my childhood to really get comfortable during storms. For me, it was the suddenness of lightning that frightened me most.
Over time, kids outgrow these early fears of thunderstorms, especially if they are accustomed to thunderstorms like those in the Midwest and the South where storms are quite common.
I wanted to get a better understanding of the fears kids themselves experience during thunderstorms. So, I visited kindergarten classes and a second-grade class to discuss with the kids what their fears were and what also excites them.
Most of the kids I met with explained their reasons for the storms being scary as - anxious. The kids think 'the storm is going to get them' or harm them. Adults know this is not typically the case, but kids are young and naive, knowing no better.
At the schools, I talked about the science of how thunderstorms work and behave, including the development of lightning and thunder - the "why's of weather" and the kids seemed to respond well to this information. After educating them on the science of storms, I asked if they were less afraid of lightning or thunder now, knowing it's 'big, loud and bight spark' to which they mostly responded, "yes."
While at the schools, I performed a mock tornado drill with the kids and we talked about where the safest places in a house are during a bad wind storm, or even a tornado. These kids were smart, knowing exactly where to go at school. These drills can also be done at home and are a great way to introduce a sense of preparedness during those hectic moments of a bad storm passing by.
Here are a few tips I found on my school visits to help your kids, or students brave the scary weather:
Talk with your kids about the science of storms. Talking with your kids, in general, can go a long way in their development. Help your kids create an understanding of the science that causes lightning and thunder, or other weather phenomena. This curiosity led me to study weather using informative books from the store and our library and actually helped me overcome the fear of these storms. It might help your kids, too.
Stay by your kids during the storms. Many kids explained their want to have a parent, grandparent, or even a teacher near them during scary situations. It is native to us as humans to go to someone/somewhere that makes us feel safe during a scary situation. Kids feel comfortable around their family, or even their teachers. You are the ones they spend the most time with, so this makes sense when they described a feeling of security when with these people.
So, having these important people in their lives nearby during scary storms can help ease the anxieties brought on by bad weather. The kids also mentioned they feel even more comfortable with their favorite stuffed animal to hold on to.
Finally, it’s a great idea to form a family plan for severe weather. It is imperative to know where to shelter during bad storms, including tornadoes and extreme winds. This can be in the basement, an interior house closet, or the bathtub of a house that does not have a basement. Make sure your kids understand where to go. This not only can make you and your family more prepared for the severe weather, but can also help conquer these anxieties brought on by storms.
Some other easy activities which are engaging for kids are to have them help you change batteries, or set up a NOAA Weather Radio and gather supplies for an at-home safety kit.