Good Thursday morning! We are starting off with showers and storms this morning. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding is continuing this morning. Stay weather aware as you head out the door. Today will be hot and humid with temperatures in the 90s.
Flood Watch until 10 a.m.
Another Flood Watch continues until 10 a.m. this morning due to heavy rainfall on top of areas that have already seen heavy rainfall in the last 48 hours. Never drive through a flooded roadway, turn around, don't drown.
Due to these threats, we will be in a Storm Mode Index of 2 again tonight with the main threat being localized flash flooding.
Rainfall totals over the last few days have ranged from 1"-6"+ across central Missouri.
Hot, Humid Thursday
Highs today will climb into the middle 90s with feel-like temperatures in the lower 100s this afternoon. Stay hydrated and stay cool if you can. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.
Scattered Rain Chances This Weekend
Each day and night will feature a chance of scattered showers and storms. Much like we’ve seen over the last few weeks, not everyone will see rain every single day. Each day will not be a washout, but it’s a good idea to keep an umbrella around. Rain chances are possible during the overnights this weekend as well.