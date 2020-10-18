If you've been wishing for rain, you'll get it today! I'm expecting rain to end the weekend, with the best chances existing between 12 PM - 9 PM. A cold front is the culprit for our impending rain chances, and it is also going to allow temperature to fall through the day, ending the day with temperatures in the lower 40s.
The cold front is expected to stall along the Missouri-Arkansas border this evening and through the beginning of the week, so moisture will stick around Mid-MO. The biggest rain chances will be south of I-70 Monday where we could see a few showers possible tomorrow afternoon and again Tuesday night as a surge of energy makes its way back into Missouri.
A warm front will move across Mid-MO on Thursday, allowing temperatures to rise back into the 80s. However, another cold front exists right behind it, and will being temperatures back to below-normal. We could also see some showers and thunderstorms Friday from this system.
Stay tuned as we track the many rain chances this week.